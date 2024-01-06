‘Smart people shop in charity shops’: Save money while refreshing your home this January

Kitting out a new house or even replacing items which have reached the end of their days, can be a huge financial undertaking, and one which sees many people sitting on protruding springs while pining for a new sofa, or piling books on the floor because they can’t afford a book case.

But buying new furniture or homewares doesn’t have to break the bank, as charity shops up and down the country are treasure troves, many often full of beautiful pieces, which are no longer needed by their previous owners.

They are also great for those for whom money is no object, as buying secondhand is far better for the environment, so it will also appeal to anyone wishing to be sustainable in their shopping habits.

So what fabulous finds might be hidden in stores around the country?

Mark Sweeney, district retail manager for Oxfam Ireland, says their branch in Francis Street, Dublin 8, sells a large amount of furniture – from coffee tables and wardrobes, to couches, electrical items, homewares and collectables.

“The fantastic thing about a charity shop is you never know what you will find and you will rarely find the same thing elsewhere,” he says. “Our shops are like mini department stores, we have had donations of antiques chairs, which were over 150 years old, some great pieces of silver and crystal and also some beautiful mid-century sideboards and coffee tables. We also had an amazing hand-painted Mexican-style wardrobe donated a couple of years ago – it really was a statement piece.

“We’re extremely lucky to receive furniture donations ranging from Georgian right up to brand new items. Mid-century modern is still very popular and these are a little more unusual than the G-plan and Crannac which we sometimes receive - also 1950s Dutch-designed plywood chairs by Cor Alons for De Boer Gouda, which would pair well with a vintage Frederick Cooper standard lamp.”

Sweeney says that anyone looking to find a “unique conversation piece or just a practical piece of furniture”, will find it in Oxfam Home, and there is the bonus of knowing they will be supporting a worthy cause.

“The funds we raise go to support Oxfam Ireland’s work with people living in poverty who are hardest hit by conflict, disaster, hunger, sickness and the climate crisis,” he says.

“Also, I think circularity and sustainability have really come to the forefront in recent times – as in today’s society we consume a lot of new products. So we have seen a huge shift to people shopping for secondhand or preloved items in Oxfam Ireland’s charity shops throughout Ireland.”

Enable Ireland, with its network of 23 shops around the country, also has some fantastic items for sale, with all profits going to support disability services for over 13,000 children and adults in Ireland.

The Limerick branch in Honan’s Quay is their largest, and sells not only furniture and homewares, but also has a garden centre, allowing shoppers to deck out their homes, both inside and out.

“We have had many nice pieces donated over the years, including a mahogany Yamaha Piano, a new leather corner suite, antique writing desks, solid oak bedroom furniture, outdoor furniture and also some fabulous homewares,” says Oonagh O’Connor, Enable Ireland’s commercial manager. “We are a treasure trove of finds and customers come in looking for everything from a basic desk and chair for a home office to a full suite of furniture for their first home. More and more we have customers coming into the store looking for items, [that] they can upcycle. Buying second-hand is a great way to get a unique and high-quality piece of furniture without breaking the bank.

“Charity shopping and foraging is becoming ever more important and is a big part of the natural shopping experience for the savvy and environmentally aware customer. We see brand new items as well as much loved items coming into the shop and we like nothing better than to see these pieces going to new homes where they can again be valued and loved whilst protecting the environment. Re-use and re-love – that’s our motto.”

The proceeds support Clare Haven Services, which provides frontline domestic abuse services and Haven Horizons, which focuses on research aimed at ending gender-based violence in society

Mairead Mannion, shop manager at Haven Horizons’ Charity Superstore in Ennis, says their outlet is “essentially a high-end second-hand departmental store which sells a diverse range of items”. The proceeds support Clare Haven Services, which provides frontline domestic abuse services and Haven Horizons, which focuses on research aimed at ending gender-based violence in society.

The shop has a close affiliation with local businesses, hotels and auctioneers, as well as donations from private homeowners, and because it offers a free collection service in the mid-west region, it can guarantee a consistent supply of quality stock.

“We get very excited when we get a call from a local four-star hotel telling us they are replacing their sofas, furniture or home-wares or a local estate agent offering us the full contents of a family home, because the beneficiaries live too far away to want to keep them,” she says.

“I always say that smart people shop in charity shops and save their hard-earned money for their holidays and for creating memories with their families. The cost of brand new furniture in particular is exorbitant, so why would you pay a few thousand euro for a brand new suite of furniture or a dining table and chairs when you can pick one up for €200-€300? We are seeing more and more brand new items being donated, with the increase in people impulse buying online and later deciding they don’t not want it.

There is also a great thrill in buying a retro or vintage piece and breathing new life into it by upcycling it and creating a unique piece that is personal to you.

“But, the cost of living crisis is not the only reason people choose to buy in our superstore. Many are also keen to support our charitable cause and there is certainly an increasing number of people choosing to shop consciously and with a purpose to support sustainable retail and the environment. It is clear that we have reached a tipping point in overconsumption and need to think twice before we shop and how we continue to consume.”

Emma MacNally Durack, shop manager at Vincent’s (SVP) in Main Street, Rush, says there is always something wonderful to find in a charity store.

“We get such a variety of items here in Rush, from everyday kitchen essentials to luxurious home textiles,” she says. “We are very lucky to get high-quality donations in excellent condition, so it’s hard to pick favourites, as every day there is something new. But we had a stunning mid-century display cabinet during the summer which we, and the (regular) customers still talk about. The quality and design was just something else – so it is thrilling (for shoppers) to be able to incorporate some history into their own style. We also recently found ourselves with two eye-catching Carrigaline vases from 1972, there was just something so special about them. They were made in Ireland and so different to what you will see in department stores - an absolute pleasure to decorate a home with.

“Some of my top picks of what we currently have, would be a C. Wood & Sons wind-up antique wall clock which is a beautiful piece, and a Frances McShane sketch of the WB Yeats monument in Stephen’s Green. It is framed in natural wood, so would fit in nicely to any minimalist home.

“I think that aside from helping your local community, there are so many amazing reasons to charity shop. Your budget will go much further you will likely save an item from landfill. Unusual and unique pieces are almost a given, but you will also pick up inspiration and must-have items you didn’t know you were looking for. So, avoid the inevitable flatpack arguments at home and opt for pre-loved instead.”