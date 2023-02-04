Coloured glass, curves and candles: Inspiration from Paris

One of the highlights of the year for designers, interior decorators and anyone working in the homeware space is the Maison & Objet show in Paris, which offers inspiration for everything from door handles to curtains to cushions and glassware. Back with a bang this January, the exhibition, which hosts more than 80,000 people over its five days, offered much to whet the design senses with an emphasis on colour and fun.

So what were the trends in evidence that may eventually trickle down to our homes?

Coloured glass

Maison & Objet 2023

It’s been around for a while now, but coloured glass, to liven up our dining tables, shows no signs of going away. These pretty pastels are from first-time exhibitor, Danish design brand Kodanska.

Slow down

Interior designers are also getting on board with the message that our lives need to slow down. François Delclaux’s Slow Hospitality conveyed this message via an exhibition of a night train, the ideal symbol of slow travel, with carefully curated interior touches.

Focus on raw materials

François Bernard’s Take Care at Maison & Objet 2023. Photograph: Anne Emmanuelle Thion

The sensual side of interiors was illustrated at François Bernard’s Grounded exhibition, which showed the power that raw materials have “to ground us in healing sensory pleasure”. Think muted colours and natural materials.

Lighting is key

Parisian-based Raphaël Navot was awarded Designer of the Year and his immersive lighting installation was a real show stopper.

Raphaël Navot at Maison & Objet. Photograph: Anne Emmanuelle Thion

Curves

Theoreme Editions at Maison & Objet 2023. Photograph: Greg Sevaz

No hard edges please, it’s all about the curves when it comes to furniture. These armchairs are from Theoreme Editions.

Made in Ireland

Cushion's by Aoife Mullane. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Irish designers also made their mark on this year’s show, with five exhibitors in the Design Ireland salon. These included Laois furniture designer Alan Meredith, textile designer Aoife Mullane, Isobel Egan Ceramics, weaver John Hanly & Co and furniture makers Zelouf & Bell.

Meanwhile sculptor, designer and metal craftsman Shane Holland, from Skerries, Co Dublin, exhibited his large scale interior lighting sculptures in the coveted Métiers d’Art section of the show.