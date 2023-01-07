Sparkling clean showers and pots and pans: Check out these top cleaning hacks

To clean grubby Lego bricks, simply fill a mesh laundry bag with them and place them on the top drawer of your dishwasher. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Amidst the stair shuffle challenges and gummy bears singing Adele songs, social media channel Tiktok has also brought a host of cleaning tips to prominence. Check out @cleantok for more.

Think pink: It’s a cleaning paste, which, according to Tiktok users, will clean everything from your worktops to your oven to your tiles. The Pink Stuff’s official channel @cleanwithpinkstuff uses it to clean those grotty washing machine drawers, as well as rust from cans of shaving foam etc in your bathroom, and dirt embedded pots and pans.

You can also use it to clean grubby runners, as per @cleaningcrazy3, or grimy grout, as per @timeandseason. You can pick it up in your local Dealz for €1.50.

(pic: https://www.dealz.ie/125081-pink-stuff-paste-500g/)

READ MORE

How to wash your shower: This hack involves one of those dish washer scrubbing brushes that you fill with washing up liquid. Simply fill it with some Fairy and white vinegar, and while, you wait for your conditioner do its work, you clean around your shower to prevent that unsightly build-up of limescale etc. The self-described “queen of cleaning” @vanesamaro91 has some further tips.

Clean behind the loo: You know that awkward space between the toilet and the wall? Grab a dryer sheet to quickly and easily gather up all the dust and hair, before sending the mop in. See @serenaajoyce- for more.

Freshen up the Lego: If you have small children (or even big children) you may have boxes of Lego bricks attracting all sorts of dirt and grime around your house. So why not give them a refresh? According to @hollyvlogsofficial simply fill a mesh laundry bag with your Lego bricks and place them on the top drawer of your dishwasher.

Save money on your laundry: Known as the “Tiktok auntie” by her 2.2 million followers, Ann Russell (annrussell03) sprang to fame on the platform, and has now published a book, How To Clean Everything. She recommends buying own brand laundry detergent, such as Lidl’s W5, rather than the big names, to save money, and to cut costs even further, you can use just half your normal amount of detergent, supplementing it instead with a spoonful of soda crystals (a 1kg bag is just €2.40 in B&Q for example).