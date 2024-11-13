Wexford eyes up partners for €150m Trinity Wharf

Wexford County Council is looking for investors and developers to take on the development of a mixed-use urban quarter at Trinity Wharf in Wexford Harbour. Plans for the more than €150 million development include a hotel, conference centre, artist studios, apartments, marina, offices and a public plaza.

The council today launched a preliminary market consultation process for the planned project at Trinity Wharf, a 5½-hectare site, which is on a strategic waterfront position between Wexford Harbour and Wexford town.

Planning permission for the brownfield site, which was acquired by the council, has already been secured, and now the council is seeking to engage with private investors and developers on its plan.

A total of €20 million has already been allocated to the project under the Urban Regeneration Fund, with another €7 million ring-fenced by Wexford County Council.

Eddie Taaffe, chief executive of Wexford County Council, said the redevelopment offered a “unique opportunity” for private sector participation.

“To unlock the delivery of Trinity Wharf, we have now launched a preliminary market consultation, and we are looking forward to engaging with developers and investors on the unrivalled development and commercial opportunities offered by this exceptional project,” he said.

The council has committed to delivering the required infrastructure, enabling works and initial site preparation for the project, including the marina, but does not envisage owning or operating the planned commercial assets. It is expected that the wharf will be delivered on a phased basis in partnership with either a single or multiple investor(s) and developer(s), with one or more procurement competitions running in 2025.

Development and investment opportunities include a four-star 120 bed hotel, over seven floors; a multifunctional conference and cultural centre extending over two floors, to include a conference room, exhibition space, artist studios and a cafe; an apartment block with 58 apartments over six floors; a three-floor restaurant; three office blocks of six floors each; and a six-storey 462-space car park, with a further 47 spaces at surface level.