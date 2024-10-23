HQ opportunity in historic building on Dublin’s South William Street

Businesses looking for a new home in a central Dublin location may be interested in 61A South William Street, which has just come to the rental market following a full refurbishment and upgrade.

Available to let either as a single HQ opportunity or multi-let, the building, which was previously home to AA Ireland, provides 8,270 sq ft over five floors. A typical floor is 2,260 sq ft. The owners are targeting a Ber of A3.

According to Buildings of Ireland, the property was built around 1765 and was formerly part a of three-bay house. It describes the building as “one of the better examples of 18th-century architecture on this historic street”.

Willie Dowling, of leasing agents’ Colliers, said: “The location offers everything that companies and employees want: access to public transport, incredible amenities at your doorstep and is within easy walking distance of all of Dublin’s traditional business addresses such as St Stephen’s Green and Fitzwilliam Square.”

The agents are quoting a competitive rent of €45 per sq ft and it’s a new lease agreement.