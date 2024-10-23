Bianconi development sends message on green building design

A warehouse and office headquarters is expected to garner great interest from image-conscious domestic and international occupiers alike.

Delivered by Con McCarthy’s Sandymark, 2021 Bianconi Avenue at Citywest Business Campus entrance aims at best-in-class logistics and office accommodation, with some 9,158sq m (98,576 sq ft) of space on a substantial 5.34-acre site.

Sandymark is finalising construction tenders at present, with an anticipated completion date of the fourth quarter of 2025. Joint letting agents Harvey and JLL are quoting annual rent of €1.42 million, exclusive of outgoings.

Once complete, the property will be on a prominent site with an excellent profile to the N7 – the State’s second busiest road.

This is truly a large-scale warehouse, and it is rare for a property to have such a prominent profile on to the N7, as well as being on a generous corner site at the entrance to the Citywest Business Campus.

This section of the N7 is the State’s second-busiest road, while it is just minutes from the M50, which is the busiest road. The position gives the development impressive and fast access to both Dublin and the regions.

The unit is to have the benefit of 10 dock levellers, two level access doors and a 13m clear internal height.

The facility is expected to achieve Leed Gold and Ber A3 energy rating. The Leed ‑ Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design – accreditation has become a global standard for green building design and construction since its inception in the US.

Philip Harvey, of Harvey, stressed the importance of the site with its access to all the main arterial routes occupiers will require.

“The building provides a rare opportunity for an occupier in pursuit of a high-profile warehouse & office facility, with unrivalled branding opportunities to the N7,” he said. “The scheme itself is home to many leading occupiers, and offers a managed, secure setting for any prospective tenant.”