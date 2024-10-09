Development opportunity in Dublin 8 for €2.5m

A significant development or refurbishment opportunity in bustling Dublin 8 is likely to be of interest to investors as well as owner-occupiers.

Brought to market by Colliers, at a guide price of €2.5 million, 36-37 Harrington Street and Archbishop Byrne Hall, Dublin 8, are being sold on behalf of the Catholic Guides of Ireland Eastern Region. The property was previously used by the Girl Guides for youth member events, leader training, meetings and for administration, and the funds raised from the sale of the property will be used to acquire a new facility in the region.

The property comprises a substantial four-storey-over-basement, end-of-terrace building, together with an additional building on leafy Synge Street, known as Archbishop Byrne Hall. It was used as a filming location for The Commitments.

The properties are being sold with vacant possession and offer significant potential. No 36-37 Harrington Street extends to 10,616sq ft (net internal area), on a site area of about 0.23 of an acre. Archbishop Byrne Hall comprises an NIA of 5,400sq ft.

The guide price of €2.5 million represents a capital value per square foot of €235.50, and the property is zoned Z1, “To protect, provide and improve residential amenities”. This allows for a variety of uses including medical consultancy, education and embassy residential.

Neither property is listed as a protected structure, which allows for redevelopment of the site.

Michele McGarry of Colliers said: “Given the development potential and the various uses open to consideration, we expect strong interest from developers and owner occupiers.”