Well-known solicitor pays more than €2.85m for Johnny Ronan’s Fitzwilliam Square Georgian building

Solicitor and property investor Damien Tansey is understood to have paid slightly more than the €2.85 million that had been guided for number 65 Fitzwilliam Square, a high-profile Georgian office building that had formed part of developer Johnny Ronan’s portfolio.

The property was offered for sale by Savills in February on the instructions of joint receivers Declan McDonald & Ken Tyrrell of PwC.

Although Mr Tansey could not be contacted for comment, The Irish Times understands that he plans to convert the building – which was developed along with the neighbouring number 66 in 1822 – into a suite of boutique offices. The offices, which will see the property’s original fabric complemented by contemporary features and amenities, will be made available to lease on terms ranging from six months to six years.

Number 65 Fitzwilliam Square comprises a four-storey over-basement building extending to 7,100sq ft (659sq m). It has numerous period features, including cornicing, ornate fireplaces, traditional sash windows and distinct Corinthian columns.

The building also features rarer architectural elements including a higher parapet and ground-level granite rustication, the presence of which serve to enhance its stature and presence. There is a separate mews building to the rear of the main building and this extends to 1,080sq ft (100sq m). The mews has planning permission for extensive refurbishment and an expansion programme.

Located on the northern side of Fitzwilliam Square, number 65 occupies a prime location within Dublin’s Georgian core and central business district. The subject property offers the owner/occupier exclusive access to the private Fitzwilliam Square park.

The main building offers the potential for a number of uses including conversion to a statement headquarter office building, embassy or high-end residential residence.

Seán Ryan McCaffrey of Savills brokered the sale of the property.

Damien Tansey is best known as a solicitor and one of the country’s foremost litigators in the areas of personal injuries and clinical negligence. He is also a seasoned property investor and developer, having amassed a substantial portfolio by the age of 25. His investments over the years have been significant, with the former Apollo House forming a key part of his portfolio before he wisely cashed out in 2006.

After that, he bided his time before re-entering the market in 2015 with his purchase for €5.5 million of numbers 78 and 80 Merrion Road, a pair of stately red-bricks in complete disrepair. He subsequently completed a comprehensive refurbishment and restoration of the two Ballsbridge properties before repositioning them as high-end rentals.