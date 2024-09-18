South Dublin creche guiding at €450,000

The creche is well located within the newly-developed Dun Oir residential scheme in Carrickmines, Dublin 18

Those involved in the provision of early-years childcare will be interested in the sale of new, purpose-built creche facility in the affluent south Dubin suburb of Kilternan.

Located within the recently developed Dun Óir residential scheme off the Glenamuck Road in Carrickmines, the creche is being offered to the market in shell-and-core condition by agent Hooke & MacDonald at a guide price of €450,000 plus VAT.

Developed by B&C Contractors, the subject property extends to 275sq m (2,960sq ft) with an outdoor play area of approximately 200sq m (2,153sqft). Five dedicated car-parking spaces will be made available to the building’s new owner.

The facility occupies an excellent location within the Dun Óir, a scheme comprising a mix of 197 houses, duplexes and apartments. Quite apart from serving the childcare requirements of the development’s own residents, the creche’s incoming owners can expect to see demand from the numerous new and more established residential estates in Carrickmines and the surrounding areas of Enniskerry, Stepaside and Leopardstown.

Carrickmines has seen significant growth over recent years. Located immediately adjacent to the M50 motorway, the area sits within a 15-minute drive of the Sandyford Business District (SBD), which is home to a number of major employers including Microsoft, Erickson, BNP Paribas and MSD. Carrickmines Park retail park, meanwhile, is less than a four-minute drive from the creche.

Conor Steen of Hooke & MacDonald says: “Given the shortage of creches in the immediate area, this property presents an exciting opportunity in an area undergoing significant residential growth.”