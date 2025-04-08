Woman (34) awarded €50,000 damages against man who photographed her showering

The Circuit Civil Court has awarded €50,000 damages against Anthony Dunne (64), of Hazelmere, Naas, Co Kildare. Photograph: Collins Courts

A woman who was covertly recorded while showering in her home, has been awarded €50,000 damages against a former fellow housemate.

The Circuit Civil Court heard on Tuesday that Leanne Daly’s life had been devastated by Anthony Dunne (64), who had been in a relationship with her mother-in-law and had spent a lot of time in their home.

Barrister Doireann O’Mahony, appearing with Lisa McKenna of McKenna Solicitors, told the court Ms Daly (34), a mother of two, did not seek anonymity at a Circuit Court criminal trial after which Dunne was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment in 2022. Dunne, a factory worker and a property owner of Hazelmere, Naas, Co Kildare, admitted his crime.

She did not seek anonymity during her civil claim for damages.

Ms Daly, of Woodford View, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, cried when Judge James O’Donohoe awarded her €50,500 damages against Dunne for what he described as a wicked and horrible breach of her privacy by someone she trusted.

Ms O’Mahony said Ms Daly knew nothing about the recordings for several months during 2020 and only found out about them when approached by gardaí, who were investigating Dunne over similar activities relating to another woman at work.

Ms Daly told the court she was shocked, distressed and scared when gardaí showed her images Dunne had taken of her in the shower. He pleaded guilty at the trial and was sentenced to a year in prison with three months suspended.

She told Judge O’Donohoe she was horrified, felt completely violated and continues to suffer from mental distress and psychological damage. Her quality of life had been destroyed and she felt a shadow of the person she was.

Particularly distressing to her was that she had become fearful and distrustful of people in her life and now experienced frightening thoughts when showering or going to the bathroom.

Dunne told the court he had made several attempts to settle the case but his offers of compensation had been refused. He said he had pleaded guilty in the criminal court to offences related to photographing Ms Daly.

Judge O’Donohoe said Ms Daly had not suffered any physical injury, so the court assessed only the psychological damage caused to her to date and into the future. He awarded her €50,000 damages and €500 compensation for medical expenses.