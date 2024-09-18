Landmark Dublin 4 office block returns to the market at heavily discounted €2.15m

The subject property, now known as the Tram Shed, was built originally in 1901 for use as a tram depot

Having failed to attract a buyer when it was offered to the market for €3.4 million in 2021, and in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Tram Shed, a distinctive office building on Gilford Road in Sandymount, Dublin 4, has come for sale again. On this occasion, the property is guiding at a price of €2.15 million through agent Sherry FitzGerald Commercial.

Dating from 1901, the former tram depot building has been extensively restored and converted for office use. In terms of its exterior, the Tram Shed is a distinctive building with a cut-stone facade and exposed original roof trusses on the inside. The office accommodation extends to 784sq m (8,434sq ft) and is arranged over two floors comprising a mix of open-plan and glazed cellular offices together with other ancillary accommodation. The specification includes plastered and painted walls and ceiling (exposed timber trussed ceiling at first floor level), a mix of fluorescent strip and spot lighting, carpeted floors, floor boxes for power and data while heating is via gas fired central heating. The property benefits from on-site car parking as well as on-street parking on Gilford Road.

In terms of its location, Sandymount village is only an eight-minute walk while Sandymount strand is situated within even closer proximity. Sandymount Dart station is an 11-minute walk from the Tram Shed, while the location is well-served by Dublin Bus, with stops for routes 1 and 47 just around the corner from the property.

Elizabeth O’Hara of Sherry FitzGerald Commercial says: “This property presents a rare opportunity to acquire a value-add office space with some fabulous features that really stand out from other offerings on the market.”