BlackRock in deal for new headquarter office at Glencar House in Dublin 4

US-headquartered financial giant BlackRock is understood to be closing in on a deal to occupy office space at Glencar House in Ballsbridge as its new Dublin headquarters.

While the terms of the deal have yet to be finalised, The Irish Times understands that BlackRock will occupy 2,044sq m (22,000sq ft) distributed across the third and fourth floors of the building on a 10-year lease at a blended rent of about €65 per square foot.

Glencar House is part of the new wave of sustainable office buildings that are being sought out by companies looking to meet their ESG goals.

The property, opposite the RDS on Merrion Road in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, comprises 6,968sq m (75,000sq ft) of grade-A office accommodation completed to the highest standards of sustainability.

It was developed by Killeen Properties in collaboration with Walls Construction, Mitchell McDermott, Reddy Architecture + Urbanism, and O’Connor Sutton Cronin Engineers, with an aim to secure LEED Platinum, WELL Platinum and Wired Score Platinum certifications, along with an A3 Ber rating and NZEB (nearly zero energy building) compliance.

Offices come with Cat-A specification in place including raised access floors, suspended ceilings with metal tiles and inset LED lighting and four-pipe fan coil air conditioning. The building has parking for 41 vehicles, which are enabled for electric charging and 128 secure bike parking spaces.

The offices are complemented by a triple-height reception area with a feature wall of Connemara marble and a polished concrete floor. The building has an outdoor seating area to the front and a large, landscaped south-facing balcony extending to 325sq m (3,500 sq ft) on the fourth floor. In terms of facilities, Glencar House offers occupiers a fitness studio on the lower ground-floor level.