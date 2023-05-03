Cabinteely lands with scope for 118 new homes guiding at €5m

The lands at Johnstown House in Cabinteely, Dublin 18, viewed here from Johnstown Road, are zoned for residential development.

Developers involved in the delivery of homes for both the rental sector and the upper end of Dublin’s residential market will be interested in the opportunity presented by the sale of a prime land holding within the grounds of Johnstown House in Cabinteely, Dublin 18. The subject property, which is zoned for residential development, is being offered for sale by agent Kelly Walsh at a guide price of €5 million.

Located within a long-established and much sought-after residential area and in close proximity to Cabinteely village, the N11 and Cornelscourt, the Johnstown House holding extends to four acres of fully serviced agricultural lands with frontage on to Johnstown Road and Granville Road. Access to the site is provided via Johnstown Road.

Under the current Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Development Plan 2022-2028, the subject lands are zoned Objective A, the purpose of which is to “provide residential development and improve residential amenity while protecting the existing residential amenities.”

A feasibility study prepared in advance of the sale by John Fleming Architects suggests the site could accommodate a development of 108 apartments and 10 houses, with the apartment element of the scheme distributed between two blocks of 54 units each. Prospective purchasers will note that there are no protected structures on the lands except for the entrance gates and that there are no trees of a material nature. Johnstown House itself will remain under the ownership of its long-standing residents, the Holfeld family.

Commenting on the sale of the Johnstown House lands, Garvan Walsh of Kelly Walsh said: “As one of the few residentially zoned land holdings available to the market in southeast Dublin, this site offers an excellent opportunity for the delivery of apartments or a medium-density housing development, subject to planning permission. The site is close to all amenities and within easy reach of Cabinteely village, Cornelscourt, and within easy reach of Dublin city centre via the nearby N11.”