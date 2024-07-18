Premier Lotteries Ireland to leave Dublin’s Abbey Street for George’s Quay

Dublin's 1GQ, the former Ulster Bank building, will be the new home of National Lottery operator Premier Lotteries Ireland. Photograph: PLI

Premier Lotteries Ireland (PLI), the operator of the National Lottery, has confirmed that it will move from its long-standing offices on Dublin’s Abbey Street to a new base at 1 George’s Quay (1GQ) later this summer.

The move southside across the river follows 36 years at its current location at the Irish Life Centre on Abbey Street, where jackpot and other big winners have traditionally collected their prizes in a white and cream “winners room” with a champagne fridge, cushioned walls and metallic finishings.

PLI, which has operated the National Lottery since 2014, said the move was being supported by Savills and the 1GQ complex, which previously served as the headquarters of Ulster Bank. The building, which can house up to 180 staff, was modernised, extended and renamed by Irish Life in 2017.

“I am delighted to announce that 1GQ will be our new home, marking a new beginning for The National Lottery. The short move across the Liffey reaffirms our commitment to a vibrant Dublin city centre and the building’s platinum energy rating will play a major role in achieving our ESG [environmental, social and governance] objectives,” said Cian Murphy, the new chief executive of PLI.

READ MORE

There will be “a brand new state-of-the-art winners’ room” in its new home, he added.

PLI holds the rights to run the lottery until 2034, having been awarded a 20-year licence by the Government in 2014. It was acquired last year by French gaming company and lottery operator La Française des Jeux in a deal worth about €350 million.