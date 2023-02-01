Baggot Street Georgian on extensive site primed for development at €3m

Agent Colliers is guiding a price of €3 million for No 73 Lower Baggot Street, Dublin. The subject property, which is being sold on behalf of the Health Research Board (HRB), briefly comprises a four-storey over-basement, end-of-terrace Georgian building extending to a net internal area of 3,978sq ft. The property, which is currently in office use, sits on an extensive site with original coach house to the rear.

Number 73 occupies a high-profile position on the corner of Baggot Street and Herbert Place, is steeped in history and is commonly referred to as the Turnstone Building because of the turnstone bird sculpture on the facade. The turnstone bird was chosen to symbolise the work undertaken by the Medico Social Research Board, which had its offices at 73 Lower Baggot Street (and is now part of the Health Research Board).

Internally the building retains numerous of its original period features including cornicing, ornate fireplaces, ceiling roses and stained-glass windows.

The ground floor offices interlink with the extension to the rear of the carriage arch. The rear garden is accessed from the ground floor. The first floor includes two large interlinking offices, which include original Rococo revived painting schemes, impressive chandeliers and original fireplaces. The second and third floors comprise private offices with excellent floor to ceiling heights. The basement includes a large canteen area, comms room, storage, male and female toilets, shower facilities, and rear access to the garden.

The rear garden is 38m (124.6ft) in length, extends across a total area of 0.8 acres and includes the original stone-built coach house. Vehicular access to the coach house and rear garden is via Herbert Lane. The selling agent says the rear garden offers potential for the development of a residential or commercial mews of up to three storeys (subject to planning permission) in line with recent developments on the lane.

Number 73 is well located within Dublin’s traditional central business district, and is convenient to a number of public transport links including the Dart station at Grand Canal Dock, the Luas green line stop at Charlemont and numerous Dublin Bus routes all within a short walk. The nearest Dublin Bikes stop is located on Herbert Place.

Colin O’Shea, who is handling the sale on behalf of Colliers, says: “This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a prime Georgian building with the benefit of full vacant possession in one of the city’s most sought-after locations. Given the large 0.8-acre site to the rear of the property and the various uses open to the main building (subject to planning permission), we expect strong interest from investors, developers, owner-occupiers and those seeking to convert to residential use.”