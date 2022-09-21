Dominican Fathers seek €3.25m from sale of Montenotte estate

Ennismore House and grounds in Montenotte, 3.5km northeast of Cork city, is being offered to the market by Avison Young on behalf of the Dominican Fathers at a guide price of €3.25 million. The order bought the property in 1952 and have used it as a retreat and conference centre.

Accessed from the Middle Glanmire Road, the house is a Georgian property extending to 2,418sq m (26,024sq ft) with 39 bedrooms as well as reception and conference rooms, dining and bathroom facilities and on-site parking. Ennismore House is a two-storey-over-basement residence which was built in about 1824 by the Leycester family, who were merchants who wanted a home with views of the ships coming and going from Cork Harbour. Although the house has been altered and extended over the years, many of its original features remain.

There are also walled gardens, coach houses and a gate lodge on the 10-hectare (24.7-acre) site. The land is of “good agricultural quality” which the agent believes offers development potential. The gate lodge of 55sq m (595sq ft) is at the entrance to the property and the coach houses, consisting of 10 buildings extending to 463sq m (4,982sq ft), are positioned on the northeastern corner of the site, accessed off Colmcille Avenue, which the agent calls a refurbishment opportunity for residential or commercial use.

Montenotte has long been acknowledged as one of the most sought-after residential areas of Cork. It had an influx of wealthy merchants in the early to mid-19th century who built substantial residences including the one now being offered for sale.

READ MORE

In its current iteration as a retreat centre, the selling agent believes Ennismore House offers short-term rental income potential and, subject to zoning and planning permission, redevelopment potential for various uses such as a hotel, nursing home or educational institution.