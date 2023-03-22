Dáil live: Taoiseach attacks Sinn Féin ahead of vote on eviction ban extension

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has branded Sinn Féin’s motion calling for the eviction ban to be extended a “show motion from show boaters” in the Dáil on Wednesday.

Mr Varadkar said the Opposition party’s motion was not going to pass this evening, and that even if it did, “it would have no practical effect”.

The Taoiseach was responding during Leaders’ Questions to Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, who said the housing crisis won’t be fixed by a “tired, jaded Government that has thrown in the towel”.

Ms McDonald said by lifting the ban, the Government and “those who back them” are choosing to “escalate the housing crisis that was already out of control”.

“You’re choosing to make people homeless,” the Dublin Central TD said.

Sinn Féin put forward a motion on Tuesday calling for the eviction ban, which is due to expire at the end of this month, to be extended until January 2024. TDs will vote this evening on a counter motion put forward by the Government.

Ms McDonald said the Government was “scrambling all over the place” and remains unable to answer the fundamental question of “where are people to go in nine days time”.

She said 12,000 people are currently homeless, with more than 3,000 children growing up in emergency accommodation.

“Now, because of your decision to lift the eviction ban, 3,000 more households are now looking at that harrowing experience,” she added.

Mr Varadkar said Sinn Féin had been “very disingenuous” and were deliberately “stoking up additional anxiety and additional fears for people”.

The Fine Gael leader said Ms McDonald was creating the impression that 4,000 notices to quit in the last three months would result in “4,000 families needing emergency accommodation”. He said this was not the case and there had been 19,000 new tenancies in the last three months and that the vast majority of families would find alternative accommodation.

The Taoiseach said last October the Government had decided there would be a winter eviction moratorium that would end on March 31st and that Sinn Féin had voted in favour of this.

“You’ve since changed your position and what you’ve done now is you’ve put down a Private Members’ motion, which isn’t legally binding,” he said.

“You knew it wasn’t legally binding when you put it down. It’s a show motion from show boaters who have changed their position on this three times in the last few weeks.

“It’s not going to pass, and even if it did, it would have no practical effect.”

Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns said Fine Gael’s entire tenure in office has been “one long litany of broken promises and abject failure on housing, turning a housing crisis into a housing disaster”.

“Each year, we think things can’t get any worse, yet somehow, under Fine Gael they do,” she said.

The Cork South-West TD said no area was immune from the “wrecking ball of your disastrous housing policies” and that the decision to end the eviction ban was “particularly cruel”. She added that the housing crisis was now a “societal catastrophe”.

People Before Profit–Solidarity TD Mick Barry said the Green Party was not only “showing their true colours this afternoon, they are nailing those colours to the mast”.

“The Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael mast, on the side of the landlords, and on the side of the men and women who will evict little children into homelessness in the weeks and months ahead,” he said. “That’s the truth of the matter.”