Labour holding ‘robust’ discussions on government formation, says Bacik

Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik has said her party will hold “robust” discussions around government formation, as there is a “spectrum” of views within the parliamentary party.

The party’s 11 newly elected TDs met for the first time on Thursday morning in Leinster House, with Ms Bacik describing the group as “really strong and vibrant.”

The Labour Party will hold government formation talks with Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman later on Thursday and with the Social Democrats on Friday.

Ms Bacik said there is a “spectrum” of views around entering government within the party. Some Labour TDs feel strongly that the party should enter government with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, and others are reluctant to do so, believing that Labour should continue to rebuild itself outside of government.

“Our preference and our priority is to create and develop a common platform, a centre left bloc of parties and individuals who are committed to delivering progressive change in line with Labour values and our vision of an active state,” Ms Bacik told reporters. “We know that is the radical change communities need and want.”

Asked what course of action her party would take if the Social Democrats decide to sit out government formation talks, she said: “Anyone on the centre left who is serious about delivering change must look at how best to do that. The best way to do that is from a position of collective strength. We are really committed to it. And I do hope we will see positive engagement from others on it.”

Ms Bacik said the process is “still at an early stage” and “no government has been formed.”

She said she had an initial discussion with Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin but this was more of a formality to tell him that full discussions would not take place with the bigger parties until talks among parties of the left had concluded.

“I was letting him know as a courtesy that, of course, I would come back to him next week but my priority first was to speak to the Greens and the Social Democrats, and I said the same to Simon Harris.”

Earlier, Social Democrats deputy leader Cian O’Callaghan said that his party would be willing to go into government if there is a change in direction on issues such as housing, healthcare, child care and disability.

“We will be meeting Sinn Féin today, the Labour Party tomorrow and Fianna Fáil shortly. We’ve also asked to meet with Fine Gael and with all of these parties we will be outlining key issues for us that we want to see worked on in this new dialogue and indeed in the next government,” he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Mr O’Callaghan said the Social Democrats would be asking for support for their position on key areas. “Because regardless of who’s in the next government, we’re strongly of the view that there needs to be a change direction in these areas and we want to be constructive and we want to put forward our solutions, our policy proposals in these areas to the other parties,” the Dublin Bay North TD said.