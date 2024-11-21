Election 2024 live updates: Economic storm clouds ahead on a chilly day on the election trail

Key reads

The Cabinet was yesterday given a stark warning about potentially damaging economic fallout for Ireland from the unsettled global situation and the arrival of Donald Trump in the White House in the new year. Read Pat Leahy and Jack Horgan-Jones’s story here

Paschal Donohoe had a private undisclosed dinner with Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary. The story is here

The Ukrainian embassy has criticised Sinn Féin’s manifesto call for an end to arms supply. Pat Leahy and Marie O’Halloran report

Promises, promises: What do the Election 2024 parties stand for? Use this tool to compare their manifestos

It is day 14 of Election 2024 and there is just over a week to go until ballots are cast.

In parts of the country politicians are trudging through snow as they seek votes and parties are continuing to unveil election promises amid concern over the potential for looming economic stormclouds.

For Fine Gael it is its “blueprint for supporting rural communities”.

Fianna Fáil is outlining its plans to “make Dublin a safe, liveable, and vibrant city for all”.

Sinn Féin will set out what it will do to help renters, and Aontú is unveiling its manifesto.

On the topic of Donald Trump the incoming US President’s entrepreneurial zeal has not been diminished by his election – here he is promoting MAGA guitars. Perhaps some of our soon to be elected politicians will be inspired to keep up their business interests (so long as they declare them fully of course).

As reported in out lead story today the Cabinet was given a stark warning about potentially damaging economic fallout for Ireland from the unsettled global situation and the arrival of Donald Trump in the White House in the new year.

It was the first thing Taoiseach Simon Harris was asked about during an interview on Newstalk Radio.

He mentioned he had spoken to other European leaders about the expected “policy shift” in the US and that he had spoken to Mr Trump himself.

Harris said it was “appropriate” that he would update Cabinet on preparations “for a reality that there may well be a transatlantic trade shock.”

He said that work is under way in Government departments and it is “absolutely essential” that the next government prepares for those shocks by putting in place a buffer in the form of funds “that can protect us”.

It was put to the Taoiseach that despite the possible economic turbulence ahead his party, Fine Gael, is “partying like there is no tomorrow” in its election manifesto.

Harris said Fine Gael was the only party promising to keep within the 5 per cent Department of Finance spending rule for budgets.

When it was pointed out that the outgoing Coalition repeatedly broke this rule Harris said there was “good reasons” for this, citing the response to the Covid-19 pandemic and inflation.

Harris also said: “while there are significant headwinds”, Ireland “is in a good shape to withstand it but only if we continue the policy direction in terms of setting thing aside money in funds to protect us form any future shocks.”

In advance of Aontú's manifesto launch, leader Peadar Tóibín insists there has been a “wave of support” towards his party as campaigners they go door-to-door canvassing.

Mr Tóibín told Morning Ireland, on RTÉ Radio 1 that the final seat in ten constituencies Aontú is focused on will go down to the wire between a party candidate and a Government TD.

“In places like Cavan-Monaghan, Mayo, Wexford, Dublin West – if people really want change, they have to concentrate their vote on the Aontú candidate in that location.”

Mr Tóibín said Aontú has only ruled out engaging in talks with Fine Gael and the Green Party.

“Even though we are unhappy that Sinn Féin are still not sure of what they stand for we [will talk to them].

He said Tánaiste Micheál Martin needs to be “a bigger man” and not dismiss the possibility of forming a government with the contribution of Aontú.

“I know Micheál Martin ruled it out [going into government) with Aontú], but he also ruled out going into coalition with Fine Gael before the last election. So I am not sure we can be confident of that red line from Micheál Martin.

Olivia Kelleher

Someone in the snowbound Galway West constituency is making sure Sinn Féin candidate Mairead Farrell’s face is still being seen by voters. Here she is peeking out from a frozen poster.