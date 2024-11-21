Ireland weather: Snow and ice warnings in effect across Ireland with highs of four degrees expected today

Temperatures fell below zero in much of Ireland overnight, with snow falling in some areas, as a several Met Éireann weather warnings came into effect.

The forecaster said Thursday would start with “very cold and treacherous” conditions with snow lying across parts of the midlands, west and southwest. Frost and ice are forecast for other areas and some spot flooding possible in the south.

A status orange warning is covering counties Clare, Limerick, Tipperary and Galway until midday, where the forecaster warned of significant snowfall accumulations. Met Éireann said this could lead to very difficult travelling conditions and disruption, poor visibility, difficult conditions underfoot and animal welfare issues.

A separate status orange alert is in place for counties Cork and Waterford until midday, where heavy rain could transition to sleet and snow. This is expected to create very difficult travelling conditions and disruption, poor visibility, difficult conditions underfoot, animal welfare issues and a potential for flooding.

A status yellow low temperature and ice warning is in place across the State until midday, with very cold conditions expected leading to widespread frost and icy stretches. Met Éireann said this would lead to hazardous conditions on roads and paths and some travel disruption.

Another status yellow alert is in place for counties Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wexford, Wicklow, Galway, Mayo, Roscommon, Westmeath, Longford and all of Munster. This could lead to hazardous travelling conditions, poor visibility, travel disruption and animal welfare issues.

A yellow ice warning has also come into effect for much of Northern Ireland with icy stretches leading “to some difficult travelling conditions” in counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Tyrone and Derry, the UK Met Office said.

Taoiseach Simon Harris, in a post on X, encouraged members of the public to heed the weather warnings and ensure they take all the necessary steps over the coming days.

Met Éireann said “wintry outbreaks of snow, sleet, rain will clear most areas by midmorning, and southern counties” by midday on Thursday.

“While sunshine will develop, a few scattered wintry showers will follow into Atlantic counties. Icy stretches will linger through the day in places. Highest temperatures of just 1 to 4 degrees in chilly northerly winds, brisk across Munster,” it said.

“[Thursday night] will be very cold with widespread frost and icy stretches. Scattered wintry showers of rain, sleet and snow will occur with clearest skies across the Midlands and Southeast. Lowest temperatures of -4 to +1 degrees in moderate westerly winds.”

Conditions will improve on Friday, which is to be mostly dry with spells of sunshine after a frosty and icy start. “A few well scattered wintry showers will occur early on too with a dusting of snow in places. Highest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees in moderate southwest to west winds.”

The weather is to be very unsettled over the weekend with wet and windy and possibly stormy conditions forecast. However, temperatures are to become milder. Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone