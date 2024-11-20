Election 2024 live updates: Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil attack Sinn Féin’s tax and spending plans

With just over a week and a half left until polling day, the cross-party attacks continued following Sinn Féin’s unveiling of its general election manifesto yesterday.

The party’s manifesto promises to spend an extra €56 billion – made up of additional €41.8 billion capital spend and an additional €14.3 billion in current spending – over the next five years.

Sinn Féin denied claims it is planning a €16 billion “piggy bank heist” as Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil rounded on the party’s tax and spending plans.

Fine Gael Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe accused Sinn Féin of narrowing the tax base to such an extent that tax receipts would fall away.

Mary Lou McDonald has also defended her plans for a review of RTÉ's coverage of the conflict in the Middle East.

Key reads

Top notch election trail swag being distributed by Danny Healy-Rae in Kerry. Although a Danny-branded Nokia 5110 would be the ultimate prize.

Just when you think you’ve seen it all… my six year old came home with these today 🖍️🗳️#GE24 #Election24 #GeneralElection2024 pic.twitter.com/oZzk5wFLTe — Paul Moroney (@Paul_Moroney1) November 19, 2024

Ruh roh. The Americans have spotted us again.

That icy finger of dread on the shoulder of Ireland inc. isn’t just this morning’s frost - Donald Trump’s pick for Secretary of Commerce also looks like he might have a chilling effect. Here’s what he thinks of Ireland and Apple - expect this to be a feature on the campaign trail today.

Howard Lutnick has been picked by Donald Trump to be the next Secretary of Commerce in the United States.



He has been a critic of Ireland and has called for companies like Apple to pay their taxes in the US.



As David McWilliams said, could this be the end of Irelands… https://t.co/vINhh83ie1 pic.twitter.com/QGAhhe1vFh — Barry Whyte (@BarryWhyte85) November 19, 2024

