Election 2024 live updates: Exchanges between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael heat up as campaign enters fifth day

As the general election campaign enters its fifth day, we have already featured quite a bit of tit-for-tat between the two main parties of Government. The fights escalated on Monday over the Fianna Fáil manifesto and Fine Gael's continuing Michael O'Leary-induced woes.

Last night, housing representatives from six political parties appeared on RTÉ's Upfront with Katie Hannon programme to outline how they would address the housing and homelessness crisis. The testiest exchanges were between Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, with the outgoing Government parties rejecting accusations that they were failing or uncaring.

Today, the Green Party will launch its manifesto and Labour will launch its finance policy. People Before Profit will outline their policies around disability reform, while Aontú will outline their immigration policies. The Social Democrats will unveil their general election campaign in Dublin 2.

The Fine Gael battle bus will roll through Offaly, while Sinn Féin will put forward its proposals to make housing affordable and to bring home ownership “back into reach for working people”. Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin will spend the day canvassing with candidates in Dublin.

Today is the last day that you can register to vote. If you have any questions about how you can do this or who you should contact, Sarah Burns has put together a very comprehensive Q&A here.

The chief executive of the Electoral Commission, Art O’Leary, has acknowledged that “there is work to be done” in the co-ordination of the 31 separate electoral registers in the country, Vivienne Clarke reports.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Mr O’Leary said there was a plan under way to “fix” any issues and that research was ongoing to provide a better indication of “the state of the register”.

“I think it’s safe to say that there is work to be done. Accuracy and completeness is one of the priorities of An Coimisiún Toghcháin. So in the coming years we’re hoping that we’ll have a register that will be much more reflective of the voting population in this country.”

We have some early reaction coming in following last night’s housing debate on RTÉ, Ronan McGreevy reports.

Prof Michelle Norris, who has been the chair of the Housing Finance Agency on two occasions and is a member of the Housing Commission, believes a State construction company is a bad idea. It is being championed by the Labour Party and has support across other Opposition parties.

She posted on X: “Pity the Katie Hannon show debate on housing was distracted by the terrible proposal to set up a state construction company. This would deliver no additional homes but just transfer building capacity from the private to the public sector and probably increase costs in the process.”

A quirky one: people would get help with the cost of repairs to broken-down dishwashers, glitchy laptops and banjaxed bicycles under an election pledge from the Green Party. Cormac McQuinn reports here that the party is promising to cover 50 per cent of repair costs up to a maximum payment of €100 to the person with the broken item as part of an effort to reduce waste.

A general election candidate in South Tipperary has vowed not to be deterred or intimidated by sinister elements who last night began burning some of his election posters and daubing offensive slogans across others.

Barry Roche reports that Fine Gael Cllr Michael Murphy said he was genuinely shocked when he discovered someone was driving around the village of Cloneen near Fethard in south Tipperary on Monday night and setting his posters alight. Read Barry’s story here.

Our early Inside Politics general election digest should be landing in your email inbox shortly, but if you simply can’t wait for that, you can read it here. The housing representatives of the six political parties appeared on RTÉ's Upfront with Katie Hannon programme last night to outline how they would address the housing and homelessness crisis.

The show heard from members of the public with differing experiences: some were facing extremely uncertain futures and living in homeless accommodation, others got lucky and secured housing through a co-operative or cost-rental scheme. The first question that is often asked after any major campaign debate is: who won? The answer is: it depends. Have a read of the digest to find out why. Meanwhile, Tim O’Brien filed a full news report from the debate that you can read here.

Good morning and welcome to day five of the 2024 general election campaign. Jennifer Bray here from the political team, highly caffeinated but ready to go.

What’s in the political diary today? The Green Party will launch their manifesto and Labour will launch their finance policy. People Before Profit will outline their policies around disability reform. Aontú will outline their immigration policies, while the Social Democrats will launch their general election campaign in Dublin 2.

The Fine Gael battle bus will roll through Offaly while Sinn Féin will launch their proposals to make housing affordable and to bring home ownership “back into reach for working people.” Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin will spend the day canvassing with candidates in Dublin.

The Bar of Ireland will also hold a general election hustings on the topic of justice.