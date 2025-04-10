Aircraft noise at Dublin Airport has been estimated to have a human “health cost” of almost €800 million and cause cardiovascular issues for nearly 17,000 people living in its vicinity, a report published on Thursday will say.

The research, conducted by PMCA Economic Consulting, also focuses on the substantial air traffic concentration at the capital’s main hub, which is currently attempting to expand its annual passenger threshold from 32 million. Mark Hilliard has the details.

Donald Trump has authorised a 90-day pause in the additional levies he placed on a wide range of countries that were willing to negotiate with the US on Wednesday, even as he ramped up tariffs on Chinese imports to 125 per cent, escalating his trade war with the Asian nation. Jack Power reports.

Lost in the sea of news relating to the US imposition of tariffs, was Oracle’s denial and subsequent admission, of sorts, about a pair of enormous data breaches, writes Emmet Ryan. Oracle, an utter behemoth in tech with a market cap of €328 billion, has been handling this with a level of PR ineptitude that would make the 1990s blush.

The company behind the popular Fallon & Byrne restaurant in Dublin city centre reduced its losses in 2023 as it reported 12 per cent growth in its revenues for that year, with its owners stating that the underlying business is now “self-sustaining”.

Abridged accounts just filed for Fallon & Byrne Ltd show it made a loss during that period of €564,046, down from a deficit of €639,301 in the previous 12 months. Ciarán Hancock reports.

The number of professional job seekers in the first quarter of 2025 grew significantly in comparison with the same period last year, but the number of opportunities is lagging behind, a new report shows. Hugh Dooley reports.

Tesco Ireland is to begin offering a rapid delivery service from three Dublin stores that it says will deliver groceries to customers within 45 minutes.

The service, Whoosh, is being piloted in Tesco Express stores in Donnybrook, Spencer Dock and Newmarket Yards, delivering to customers within a 4.5km radius. Ciara O’Brien reports.

Cantillon wonders if we are witnessing the decoupling of the Chinese and US economies and whether Aer Lingus’s new route to Nashville, capital of a Trump state, is a wise move.

How much are you willing to spend on your pet? The answer, inevitably, depends on what kind of pet we are talking about. You might not be inclined to drop a wad of cash on technology to keep a goldfish amused, for example. Your cat or dog, on the other hand, is more likely to get a high-tech toy or a smart feeder to enjoy. Ciara O’Brien reviews the Enabot Rola Smart Pet Water Fountain which retails for €60.

Mate Rimac – founder of his own eponymous electric car company, and the man charged (no pun intended) by Volkswagen with the future of the Bugatti brand – was last week pulling the covers off the new Bugatti Tourbillon, all 8.3 litres, 16 cylinders, hybrid drive and 445km/h top speed of it. Indeed, he might be about to buy Bugatti outright from VW. He is also planning to launch The Verne, a two-seat autonomous taxi, in 2026. Neil Briscoe runs the rule over the man from Zagreb.

Nintendo recently unveiled the Switch 2 – the follow-up to the 2017 console, the all-in commercial wager of Japan’s most globally adored company and, it hopes, another digital comfort blanket for troubled times. It is a crucial moment not just for Nintendo itself, but also the entire gaming sector, analysts say. David Keohane and Leo Lewis report.

Podiatrist Lucia Byrne set up her podiatry practice in Donegal town three years ago. As it became busier and busier, she found herself struggling to cope with the volume of patient notes that needed to be written up each day.

Her fiancé, Chris Cornwall, a software engineer, tried out several software tools that were supposed to help, writes Olive Keogh. In reality, they didn’t, and this prompted the couple to pool their clinical and IT expertise to develop Clinic Notes AI, which automatically generates medical notes and referral letters.

If you'd like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.