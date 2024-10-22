€90 cut for unemployed people not engaging with jobs programme ‘common sense’ - Taoiseach

Once a person re-engages the payment is restored. Photograph: Tom Honan / The Irish Times

A plan to cut payments for unemployed people by €90 if they do not engage with the social welfare job activation programme has been described as a “common sense measure” by Taoiseach Simon Harris.

The sum is just over double the €44 penalty currently in place to cut the €232 jobseekers’ payments for those not attending meetings requested by the Department of Social Protection or taking party in an employment support scheme, work experience or training.

Increasing the penalty in place to €90 means the unemployed person could be left with only €142 per week if they do not engage with the department.

Once a person re-engages the payment is restored.

The plan to increase the penalty is included in the Social Welfare Bill which is set to be debated in the Seanad today.

The Irish Independent reported that around 4,000 people had their payments reduced this year under the existing system.

Speaking to reporters on his way into Cabinet, Mr Harris said the planned changes are “a common sense measure to make sure that our social welfare system is compassionate but also that people have to play ball.

“This idea that if you refuse to engage with our activation services in the Department of Social Protection that that can just continue indefinitely – I don’t think anyone thinks that’s fair.

“There’s often reasons somebody can’t work. That’s absolutely appropriate and fine.

“There’s often people who need supporting in getting into work – no problem at all.

“But if you’re refusing to engage at all that has to have an impact in terms of the amount of social welfare payment that you receive each week and Minister [for Social Protection Heather] Humphreys will bring forward those proposals.”