Sinn Féin to face Dáil questions over controversies

Main Points

Sinn Féin is to face questions in the Dáil over the resignation of Brian Stanley, during leaders questions from 2pm.

Government parties have called on Sinn Féin make a statement on the controversy surrounding Michael McMonagle.

Party leader Mary Lou McDonald last week signalled that Sinn Féin would challenge the Government on its own child protection policies during today’s debate, saying “very senior members” of Coalition parties have written character references for “convicted rapists and child abusers”.

Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman said he wants further information from Sinn Féin and Mr Stanley today around the circumstances of the Laois-Offaly TD’s resignation.

The nature of the complaint and counter complaints at the heart of the dispute have not been revealed, Sinn Féin said on Monday that it told Mr Stanley in September to go to the Garda with concerns he raised during a party inquiry into a complaint against him.

Key Reads

Several questions surrounding the resignation of Brian Stanley from Sinn Féin remain unanswered, namely the nature of a complaint.

Read more here ahead of Leaders’ Questions which is due to begin in minutes.

Shortly before 4pm, statements are due to be made on child protection, during which Mary Lou McDonald is expected to make a “comprehensive statement”.

Separately, it is understood that a cover letter on a referral of matters arising from the party’s inquiry into allegations against former PAC chair Brian Stanley makes reference to text messages between the individuals involved in the case, Jack Horgan-Jones writes.

The original incident which led to the complaint is alleged to have taken place on 11th October last year, with a counter allegation relating to an incident which is alleged to have taken place on 13th October 2023.

The party first learned of the complaint on 26th July, and a formal submission was made on 2nd August.

Confusion has arisen over the manner in which the party submitted the referral to the Garda. It is understood it was hand delivered to Kevin Street garda station around 4pm on Sunday, addressed to the chief superintendent.

Mary Lou McDonald to make a “comprehensive statement”

Mary Lou McDonald will make a “comprehensive statement” today concerning a party member’s inappropriate texts to a teenager.

A Sinn Féin spokesman said Ms McDonald will speak on the case of the party member who stood down after allegedly sending inappropriate text messages to a teenager, Jack Horgan-Jones reports.

The party is expected to address the steps it took in reporting the matter to the PSNI and the social services in Northern Ireland. The party is likely to come under pressure as well to outline the steps it took to notify the GAA if there was any involvement by the individual with that organisation.

Good afternoon, I am Jack White and along with my colleague Jennifer Bray and our politics team we will be bringing you live coverage of the Dáil this afternoon where a lithany of issues arising from within Sinn Féin are expected to be raised over the coming hours.

Controversy surrounding Michael McMonagle, a former party press officer and Brian Stanley’s resignation from the party is expected to be raised in the Dáil.

Those in Government and some in Opposition had demanded that Sinn Féin make a statement on McMonagle who last month pleaded guilty to two charges of attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity, and 12 counts of attempted sexual communication with a child on dates in 2020 and 2021.

The party came under fire after it emerged that employment references were provided for McMonagle by Seán Mag Uidhir, a long-standing Sinn Féin figure who headed its media operation in Northern Ireland, and his colleague Caolán McGinley. The two officials left the party after it was revealed they had provided the references.

Separately, the circumstances leading to Laois-Offaly TD Brian Stanley’s sudden resignation during the weekend are expected to be probed.

Mr Stanley announced he was leaving Sinn Féin last Saturday, citing a “kangaroo court” set up by the party after the complaint about him.

Speaking earlier today, Taoiseach Simon Harris said some of the issues “are actually so serious and so grave that what they don’t require is political pot shots”.

“So what we shouldn’t see today is whataboutery,” the Fine Gael leader said.

“We shouldn’t see political theatrics. What we should see today is the leader of Sinn Féin take the opportunity to answer basic questions around timelines and process and around extraordinarily serious issues to do with the protection of children. We shouldn’t need to have a kind of drip-feed of information.”