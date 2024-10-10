Michael McMonagle was employed at Sinn Féin’s central press office between 2014 and 2022. He was suspended in 2021 following his arrest over child sex offences. Photograph: Trevor McBride

Money is the under-appreciated factor in the Sinn Féin press officer scandal. Michael McMonagle was employed at the party’s central press office between 2014 and 2022. He was suspended in 2021 following his arrest over child sex offences.

It appears that for some or all of this period, McMonagle was paid from a Stormont assembly expenses fund that should only be used for constituency workers, not party staff. Records obtained by the Belfast Telegraph show McMonagle was employed on and off by a series of Sinn Féin assembly members rather than by the party itself.

The fund’s rules were tightened in 2016 to prevent it being spent on “public relations services”. This was to stop press office work being passed off as constituency work, yet from 2020 McMonagle was again listed as employed by assembly members, including Michelle O’Neill, then the deputy first minister. Stormont has another fund to pay for party staff, which Sinn Féin had presumably claimed to the maximum.

McMonagle’s unorthodox employment must at least partly explain the apparent confusion over who was responsible for him.

The scandal broke last month when it emerged that two other Sinn Féin press officers gave McMonagle references for a job with the British Heart Foundation, where he became communications manager in September 2022. Speaking in the assembly on Monday, O’Neill said the party was unaware of the references until two weeks ago and “under no circumstances” would it have authorised them.

In August 2023, after media reports of charges against McMonagle, the British Heart Foundation contacted Sinn Féin to check the referees’ details. O’Neill said this query went to its “former” human resources manager and was never passed on to the leadership, which she described as a “serious omission”.

Creative accounting might be seen as a relatively benign explanation for Sinn Féin’s behaviour, but it is not unconnected to child safeguarding concerns.

Any organisation can end up employing someone like McMonagle. Not every organisation passes its employees around like a pilfered stapler until nobody is quite sure what is going on. There has been much comment over how this episode fits a pattern with other Sinn Féin abuse scandals, but there is also a key difference. Those scandals involved cover-ups to protect IRA members or senior party figures. McMonagle was neither. One of the two press officers who gave him a reference, northern communications manager Seán Mag Uidhir, was a senior figure and former prisoner, yet he seems to have been ruthlessly dispatched when the references came to light. Both press officers resigned as soon as disciplinary procedures were initiated.

O’Neill said “their actions would have constituted gross misconduct which would have resulted in their dismissal”.

The pattern of previous expenses scandals is a better fit for parts of this story.

In 2014, the BBC discovered Sinn Féin had spent a decade funnelling Stormont office expenses into party-linked companies that owned property or provided unspecified research. The PSNI launched a fraud investigation, but a cross-party assembly commission later decided that claims had been admissible under rules it then tightened up.

Although Sinn Féin is defiant in the face of scrutiny from other parties and the media, it does respond to disapproval from the nationalist electorate. This happened after the 2014 expenses controversy and again in 2021, after voters in Derry turned against it over perceptions of nepotism with public funds. A brutal purge of the local party was conducted, with prominent names not spared. Yet as in 2014, there has since been backsliding. Sinn Féin is embroiled in another financial controversy in Derry over a preposterous “peacemakers museum” honouring Martin McGuinness, party colleague Mitchel McLaughlin and John Hume – Hume’s family has disowned it for lack of balance.

Funding of £1.8 million was received from Stormont’s Executive Office, headed by O’Neill and her DUP counterpart, Emma Little-Pengelly. Two weeks ago, O’Neill claimed there had been no “direct funding”. The SDLP complained, and Stormont’s speaker is now investigating her for misleading the assembly.

Sinn Féin’s arrogant belief it can do whatever it wants with every penny it can get causes problems even it struggles to contain.

Getting hold of public funds often involves colluding with unionists. Other parties accuse Sinn Féin and the DUP of carving up cash between favoured community groups. While much of this spending is above board, some is highly dubious. Questions are increasingly asked about why loyalist paramilitaries still receive forms of peace funding. The explanation is a co-dependent system of funding republicans.

Mary Lou McDonald says she has ordered “a complete overhaul of governance procedures” in the wake of the McMonagle affair. Unless that includes cleaning up Sinn Féin’s troubled relationship with money – which seems most unlikely – it will not get to the root of this evil.