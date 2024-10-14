Brian Stanley timeline: What we know so far about PAC chairman’s departure from Sinn Féin

Sinn Féin is facing controversy on a number of fronts and the resignation of TD Brian Stanley, the chairman of the Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC), from the party has added to the issues it faces on both sides of the Border.

As of Monday afternoon, Brian Stanley has issued two statements (Saturday and Monday), while Sinn Féin issued a statement on Sunday and party leader Mary Lou McDonald did a round of media interviews on Monday morning. Arising from all that, here’s what we know so far about the Laois-Offaly deputy’s departure.

Date unknown:

An incident is alleged to have taken place involving Mr Stanley which led to a long-standing Sinn Féin member making a complaint about him to the party.

July 26th-August 3rd

In his statement on Monday, Mr Stanley said the complaint was lodged with the party on July 26th, which he says was the first day of a 10-day nomination window for the general election. He argues it was not possible for him to seek to be put on the Sinn Féin ticket as a result of the complaint.

In a statement on Sunday, Sinn Féin said the complaint was made at the end of July, but Ms McDonald on Monday told RTÉ's Morning Ireland programme that a statement from the complainant was received on August 2nd. Sinn Féin later clarified that the initial contact from the complainant was on July 26th and a full statement followed on August 2nd.

Ms McDonald said Mr Stanley was told of the complaint on August 3rd and that he rejected it at that point.

Sinn Féin says the information it had to hand at the time did not suggest there were any criminal implications and, therefore, An Garda Síochána was not informed, but that if it had any suggestion of a crime being committed, it would have gone to the force.

A disciplinary process was initiated, headed up by a barrister who is a Sinn Féin member and two other members who are not party officials. Ms McDonald says the process itself “falls on the watch of the party chair”, Declan Kearney MLA.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said on Monday that Brian Stanley had rejected what was being alleged against him in a complaint made by a party member. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Late July/Early August:

Ms McDonald says she was made aware in early August that there is a complaint, but is not told the nature of it, which she says is proper and important to preserve the independence of the disciplinary process. It now appears the possibility of a complaint was first flagged on July 29th during a brief exchange between Mr Stanley and Ms McDonald. Ms McDonald has said during this exchange a complaint is discussed and she stressed that any investigation must be allowed to run its course.

August-September:

The inquiry takes place, involving written submissions and meetings with Mr Stanley and the complainant. Mr Stanley is accompanied by a solicitor and barrister in his engagements with the panel. The TD has latterly characterised the inquiry as resembling “a type of kangaroo court”. He blames a “certain clique” in the party for going to extreme lengths to damage his reputation and character. Sinn Féin has stood over the integrity of the process.

September 11th:

In its statement on Sunday, Sinn Féin said more information and a counter-allegation came to light during the preliminary stages of the inquiry. Mr Stanley said on Monday that he and his solicitor brought “serious matters” to the attention of the inquiry panel on September 11th, which he says should have been referred to gardaí. Sinn Féin say he was told to bring the matter to the Garda then.

Ms McDonald said on Monday that as this unfolded, more legal advice was sought. However, in its statement, Sinn Féin said it sought further legal advice “at the same time” as the report was furnished to the complainant and Mr Stanley – which did not occur until early October.

October 4th:

Preliminary findings are written up and drafts are circulated to both parties detailing the disputed and undisputed facts, the nature of the complaint and the nature of the counter allegation.

Sinn Féin has been asked the precise date when the report was sent out and whether any further information has come to light since this date which may have ultimately prompted a referral to the Garda.

The party has been asked precisely when new legal advice was sought, who provided it, when it was provided and whether either the new information or the counter-allegation contained information or allegations which could be criminal in nature.

October 12th:

With responses due back by Monday, October 14th, Mr Stanley resigns from the party. In turn, the matter is handed to the party chair, Mr Kearney. Ms McDonald says she was fully briefed for the first time that evening. The disciplinary process is suspended due to Mr Stanley’s resignation, with no formal findings recorded.

Sinn Féin chairman Declan Kearney MLA. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

October 13th:

Sinn Féin issues a statement outlining that the process has been suspended and the matter referred to the Garda. The decision is made to refer the entire matter to the Garda “out of an abundance of caution,” Ms McDonald said on Monday. She says she was a party to this decision.

Sinn Féin has been asked who was involved in making the collective decision and whether the final decision to refer the matter to the Garda was made by Ms McDonald.

What happens next?

Sinn Féin is understood to be preparing to remove Mr Stanley from his role as PAC chair. The party has been asked for more information about this process and when it will conclude, with an expectation that it could happen as soon as today. Sinn Féin would be entitled to appoint another TD to the position given the convention is that the largest Opposition party in the Dáil picks the chair of the committee.

However, committee member Ciaran Cannon, a Fine Gael TD, said he would not co-operate with “a newly appointed Sinn Féin chairperson” of the PAC until Ms McDonald has made a full statement to the Dáil on “all of the serious issues coming to light about her party”.

Statements are due to be heard in the Dáil on Tuesday about child protection, which had been seen as an opportunity for Sinn Féin’s critics to attack it over the parallel controversy stemming from its handling of the Michael McMonagle case in Northern Ireland.

It is likely that Mr Stanley’s departure, as well as the resignation of Kildare South TD Patricia Ryan from the party, will now feature, as will reports in recent days of a member who left the party after allegedly sending inappropriate text messages to a teenager.