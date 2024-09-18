Damien English is latest Fine Gael TD to drop out of election race

Damien English resigned from his role as a junior minister last year after it was revealed he gave incorrect information to a local authority when making a planning application. Photograph: Damien Storan/PA

Former minister of State Damien English has decided not to run in the upcoming general election.

It means that 17 of the 35 Fine Gael TDs who won seats in 2020 have confirmed they will not run in the election that many in political circles have speculated could happen as early as November.

Mr English’s decision emerged on Wednesday evening as Fine Gael held its selection convention for the Meath West constituency.

Meath councillor Linda Nelson Murray was selected as Mr English’s successor on the Fine Gael ticket at the convention in Navan.

Mr English resigned from his role as a junior minister at the Department of Enterprise last year after it was revealed he gave incorrect information to a local authority when making a planning application.

He spoke of the controversy later in 2023 in an interview with RTÉ radio saying he was “extremely disappointed” with himself and “embarrassed that standards I set for myself were not met and that is why I resigned”.

At the time, in June last year, he said he hoped to run in the next general election.

“Naturally, the people of Meath West will have to make a decision on that. I’ll certainly, like anybody else, be putting myself forward. I hope that people can look beyond this,” he said.

Mr English resigned following a report on The Ditch website outlining how he did not declare his ownership of a house at Castlemartin, Co Meath when he made a planning application in 2008 to built a new one-off rural home nearby.

The website also suggested Mr English should have declared the property in his returns to the Dáil’s Register of Members’ Interests for more than a decade.

Mr English insisted he did not have to do this as the property was for “family use”.

It was reported last year that the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) decided it would not investigate Mr English after concluding he had complied with the Ethics in Public Office Act in his annual declarations.

Mr English is the latest in a series of Fine Gael politicians to announce their impending departure in recent months including former taoiseach Leo Varadkar and former tánaiste Simon Coveney.