High Court judge Paul Gilligan to be appointed by Government to ‘engage with Thalidomide survivors’

Members of the Irish Thalidomide Association attend a meeting at Government Buildings in July. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

The Government is to appoint High Court judge Mr Justice Paul Gilligan to “engage with Thalidomide survivors”, a spokesman said following Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting.

The survivors, who have welcomed the appointment, had mounted a long-running campaign seeking an apology, compensation and State supports.

It is expected that following engagement, Mr Justice Gilligan will report back to Government.

Thalidomide was developed in Germany in the 1950s as a sedative or tranquilliser but was later widely promoted as a drug to treat morning sickness during pregnancy.

It was withdrawn from most markets in 1961 – following widespread evidence of its link to birth defects – but was still sold in Ireland until 1964.

News of the appointment emerged on Tuesday evening, just over a month after the Irish Thalidomide Association (ITA) met Government leaders.

In a statement, the ITA said it believed Mr Justice Gilligan’s involvement would “bring 63 years, many wasted years of our campaign, to an end”.

The group also said the move would be the “third process” in almost two decades, with no change resulting from previous efforts.

“This looks like it will be different. We look forward as part of that process to a fair offer and a fair deal on all the issues we have campaigned on,” it said.

“We think that position is reasonable considering the indications and promises made by the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste at our survivors meeting.”

The statement noted that too many survivors had died without having received justice.

“That simply can’t happen again. There’s no time left now.”

News of Mr Justice Gilligan’s pending appointment follows the recent death of Thalidomide survivor and disability campaigner Leigh Gath, from Co Limerick.

Following July’s meeting, the ITA said the issuing of a State apology was to be dealt with “wholesomely and in full”.

Spokeswoman Finola Cassidy said afterwards: “I think it was very obvious that both sides want full and final settlement to the 60-year saga. We won’t be found wanting on this, and from today we would have hope that that is the way the Government is thinking about it as well.”

That meeting followed demands from the ITA for a proper apology from Government, in response to a letter which fell short of doing so.

The ITA had expressed anger over the statement issued by the Coalition leaders which they said had prompted “shock and upset”, primarily for the absence of an apology.

Last November, Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese issued a national apology to thatcountry’s survivors of the Thalidomide scandal, and their families.