Election Daily: Battle of the Boylans as Dublin count continues

Sinn Féin MEP Lynn Boylan arrives at the RDS as counting continues in the European elections. Photograph: Damien Storan/PA Wire.

Hugh Linehan is joined by Pat Leahy and Cormac McQuinn to discuss the latest developments in the local and European elections:

It is day three of the count and seats in all four MEP constituencies are still in play. In Dublin, much will depend on where votes from soon-to-be-eliminated candidates end up.

Will Independent Ireland’s Niall Boylan be able to capitalise, or will Sinn Féin’s Lynn Boylan fare better? Labour’s Aodhán Ó Ríordáin and the Green’s Ciarán Cuffe are also in the mix.

There is no shortage of analysis of Sinn Féin’s disappointing election and what it means. Fintan O’Toole thinks the era of the party acting as a buffer against right wing politics is over.

Meanwhile many other EU member states are experiencing a surge in support for far-right parties and candidates, but not enough to displace the centrist coalition from control of the European Parliament.