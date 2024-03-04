President Higgins expected to make ‘full recovery’ after hospital tests

President Michael D Higgins was taken to St James’s Hospital, Dublin by ambulance last Thursday. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

President Michael D Higgins is expected to return to Áras an Uachtaráin on Thursday as he continues to rest in hospital after tests.

The President was taken to St James’s Hospital, Dublin, by ambulance last Thursday after he complained of feeling unwell. His condition was assessed by a medical team and he subsequently underwent a number of tests.

The results of these tests “have been positive” and have “indicated no serious or long-term concerns for the President’s health”, a statement from the Áras said.

The tests have determined that the President experienced a “a mild transient weakness from which they expect him to make a full recovery”.

Following consultation with his medical team, Mr Higgins agreed with their recommendation that he remain in hospital “for an extra few days in order that they can monitor his blood pressure”, the statement continued.

He is due to return to Áras an Uachtaráin on Thursday.

The President “remains in excellent spirits and is continuing to carry out his constitutional duties”, a spokesperson said.

It is anticipated that he will proceed with a scheduled meeting with the Taoiseach at Áras an Uachtaráin on Friday afternoon.

While in hospital, the President is considering two pieces of legislation – the Local Government (Mayor of Limerick) and Miscellaneous Provisions Bill 2023 and the Social Welfare and Civil Law (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2023 – both of which are due for signature between tomorrow and Thursday.

The President’s medical team further advised that he put a limit on the extent of public engagements he undertakes over coming weeks in order to facilitate the short period of recuperation they have recommended.

In a statement last Friday, Áras an Uachtaráin said the President “thanked the public for the outpouring of well wishes which he has received since his admission to St James’s Hospital... and would like to express his deep appreciation to all those who have sent messages to him, as well as to the medical staff for their continuing care”.