Michael D Higgins to remain in hospital for weekend as a precaution

President Michael D Higgins will remain in hospital for the weekend after he was admitted on Thursday evening, having complained of feeling unwell.

An ambulance was sent to Áras an Uachtaráin, and the President (82) was assessed by paramedics on Thursday.

He remained in St James’s Hospital on Friday evening, when it was confirmed that he would remain in over the weekend to be monitored.

A source said the President was feeling unwell on Thursday evening, and he was examined in the Áras by a medical team.

It is understood his condition is not believed to be serious and he was taken to hospital as a precaution on foot of medical advice.

It’s understood that a conversation was held on Friday about discharging President Higgins, but as a precaution it was decided that he would remain at the hospital for further monitoring of his blood pressure.

In a statement, Áras an Uachtaráin said the President “thanked the public for the outpouring of well wishes which he has received since his admission to St James’s Hospital yesterday evening and would like to express his deep appreciation to all those who have sent messages to him, as well as to the medical staff for their continuing care”.

It is anticipated that the President will return to Áras an Uachtaráin early next week, it added.

An afternoon reception at the Áras went ahead as planned on Friday afternoon, hosted by Sabina Higgins.

Mr Higgins had a number of engagements throughout Thursday, and in recent days. He was at the presentation of the Volta award to film-maker Steve McQueen on Wednesday evening as part of the Dublin Film Festival, and he was at the Irish Folk Awards on Tuesday.

He also attended Ireland’s Six Nations match against Wales at the Aviva Stadium last Saturday.

He was due to attend the FAI Women’s President’s Cup match between Athlone Town and Peamount United in Athlone on Saturday. The match is the curtain raiser for the women’s football season.