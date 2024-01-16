Mayo councillors pass motion calling on local authority to cease co-operation on housing refugees

A protest at JJ Gannons Hotel in Ballinrobe, Co Mayo, was stood down after a statement was released from the Department of Integration. Photograph: Conor McKeown

Councillors in Mayo have passed a motion calling on local authority staff to immediately cease cooperation with the Department of Integration in relation to housing refugees and asylum seekers.

It was passed unanimously on Monday with councillors from Government parties, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, amongst those backing the motion.

However, management at the local authority has not given a commitment to implement the non-cooperation aspect of the motion and a statement from the Department of Integration said it will continue to work with Mayo County Council.

A Mayo County Council statement said: “the content of the resolution adopted by Council remains under consideration.”

The local authority is to circulate the agreed motion to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste Micheál Martin, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee and Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman as well as all local Oireachtas members and councillors in all other local authorities.

In recent weeks there was a high profile protest outside a hotel in Ballinrobe, Co Mayo which was originally earmarked for male asylum seekers and will now house families and children instead.

A spokesman for the Department of Integration did not directly respond when asked if Minister O’Gorman was concerned that other local authorities will pass similar motions.

A statement said: “Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, more than 100,000 people have fled to Ireland, alongside an those seeking international protection…

“People in every county across Ireland have responded with generosity and compassion to the plight of those seeking refuge.

“The Department will continue to work with Mayo County Council, as it does councils across the country, in support of this effort.”

The motion passed by the councillors in Mayo calls for all cooperation between Council staff and the Department of Integration to cease “until such time as an agreed strategy is put in place to properly co-ordinate the provision of additional services for the communities’ hosting refugees and international protection applicants.”

The motion lists the additional services as “medical, policing, accommodation, housing, education, transport, training etc.” and calls for delivery dates for their roll-out.

It also asked that Mayo County Council request that the Government revoke the European Union regulations on temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees. It also called for modular homes for refugees and Irish people that need affordable accommodation.

And the motion called on Mayo County Council to request that the Government immediately ceases leasing any property intended to be used in future as tourist accommodation for the purposes of housing refugees or asylum seekers.

Independent councillor Michael Kilcoyne said the councillors were not anti-refugee or anti-asylum seeker but he criticised the level of consultation with elected representatives and communities about planned accommodation.

He suggested that a strategy for providing additional services as demanded by the councillors could be put in place “within a few weeks”.

Fine Gael councillor Peter Flynn criticised the Government for its handling of the refugee accommodation crisis saying: “It’s make it up as you go along and that has to stop.”

He said there has to be a “real strategy” around the locations for refugee centres.”

Asked if he was concerned about speaking out on the issue as a member of a Government party he replied: “I’m not a bit concerned.

“That’s what we’re elected to do, so people can hear what’s happening on the ground... it’s really up to the Taoiseach and ministers to take cognisance of what the local councillors are saying.”