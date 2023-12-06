Google, TikTok and Meta to be questioned on role in Dublin riots disinformation at Oireachtas committee

False information and calls for violence proliferated on social media platforms during the riots in Dublin in November. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni

“Helping people sort facts from fiction” has never been more important in light of the riots which impacted Dublin last month, a representative from Google will tell an Oireachtas Committee on Wednesday afternoon.

Representatives from three major social media companies, Google, Meta (which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp) and TikTok, will appear before Joint Oireachtas Committee on Tourism, Culture, Arts, Sport and Media to discuss media literacy.

The companies are also likely to face questioning on the role of their platforms in the spread of false information and inflammatory content on November 23rd, when, after a man stabbed three school children and one adult, riots and disorder engulfed Dublin city centre.

False information and calls for violence proliferated online during the riots.

In an opening statement, Google’s government affairs and public policy manager in Ireland, Ryan Meade will tell the committee his company, which owns YouTube, focuses not just in tackling harmful content but also on prioritising “high-quality news” from authoritative sources.

“We are committed to fighting the spread of misinformation online, because helping people sort facts from fiction has never been more important, something we saw most recently during the disturbing events in Dublin,” he will say.

Meta will outline the steps it has taken this year to moderate harmful content on its platforms, including removing almost 1,000 pieces of false information in Ireland so far this year.

It has also applied labels warning of misleading information to 1.1 million pieces of Facebook content originating from Ireland to date this year, the company’s head of public policy Dualta Ó Broin will tell the committee.

The Chinese video sharing platform TikTok, which has become popular in Ireland in recent years, will tell the committee it emphases content moderation and removes the “vast majority” of harmful content before it receives a single view.

X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, will not be present at the committee. It has been criticised by the Government for its alleged slow response to removing content during last month’s violence.

The company has responded that it took action on hundreds of posts relating to the violence in Dublin and claims the Garda did not make any formal request to it until four days after the riots. The Garda has said it was in contact with social media companies during and after the riots.