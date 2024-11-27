Dublin riots: 90 persons of interest identified after Garda photo appeal

Dublin riots: Gardaí have identified 90 “persons of interest” in relation to events in Dublin last year. Photograph: Tom Honan

Gardaí believe they have now identified the majority of the 99 “persons of interest” they want to speak to about the Dublin riots last year and whose images they shared with the public.

Of the people featured in the photographs, information has been received about 90, gardaí said on Wednesday. As such, An Garda Síochána said it has removed all remaining images from the Garda website.

“The investigation team will continue to consider how to progress and identify the small number of remaining ‘person of interest’ cases,” a statement from gardaí said.

Earlier this month, gardaí published CCTV images of 99 “persons of interest” on the Garda website. The purpose of the publication was to identify these people to either rule each individual in or out of and progress the criminal investigative process.

Gardaí have so far arrested and charged 57 people with crimes related to the riots, with those suspects having been convicted, or still facing, a total of almost 150 charges. To date, 14 of the suspects have been convicted.

The sharing of the photographs – making them so accessible and the scale of the collection – is unprecedented in the Republic. The Irish Council for Civil Liberties said it was concerned the right to the presumption of innocence, and a fair trial, of those depicted in the images could be compromised.

Any member of the public can also provide confidential information to the Garda investigation team by contacting the Garda Confidential phone number 1800 666 111.