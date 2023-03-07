No good options on evictions ban as politics of housing crisis remains corrosive for Coalition

Minister for Environment Eamon Ryan, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Micheál Martin. Differences between the Greens and their Coalition partners on potential congestion charge and other issues are real and they are substantial and managing them is the key to the continuation of the Government. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Few issues illustrate the nature of the choices that governments often face as much as the evictions ban. Whichever option the Government chose – to extend, amend or end – there was certain to be adverse consequences which would be felt by unfortunate people unlucky enough to be caught in the jaws of the real problem – the chronic shortage of suitable housing for many people. It’s not a question of a good option and a bad one: all the options are not good. The question is which one is, over the longer term, the best one for the country.

The three party leaders met last night and after lengthy discussions, decided not to extend the moratorium. Though Ministers will discuss the issue again at this morning’s Cabinet meeting, the decision is effectively made. There will be a furious backlash today.

There were conflicting signals all day yesterday about the likely eventual decisions, with the expectation that a compromise – fudge, if you like – of extending the ban for a period but widening the exemptions, eventually giving way to a sense that Ministers might bite the bullet and end the ban completely. In the end, the leaders figured they were going to have to do it sooner or later, and so decided to plough ahead.

The Coalition will cop plenty of flak today; the Dáil will be lively for sure. The underlying problem, of course, remains the housing crisis. Ministers make much of the 30,000 units (“ahead of targets!”) that were built last year but to repeat that number this year will be a stretch. In any case, population projections suggest that even this level is not going to keep up with demand. All of which means that the housing crisis is not going away and the politics of that will remain inevitably corrosive for the Government.

Congestion charges cause collywobbles

The prospect of congestion charges in Dublin – a fee, maybe €10, to drive your car into the city centre – and other large urban centres gave Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael backbenchers the collywobbles in recent days, as reports emerged that the Greens would push for the measures at Cabinet today. But senior Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael figures were quick to play down the prospect, pointing out that the proposal due before Cabinet today is not to introduce congestion charges but rather to set up an inter-departmental working group to examine the issue. And as Sir Humphrey will tell you, that is a different matter entirely.

The differences between the Greens and their Coalition partners on this issue – and on many others – are real and they are substantial and managing them is the key to the continuation of the Government. To date that has been possible, but it will get harder the longer the Coalition lasts and the nearer it gets to an election. As if to illustrate the point, the leaders failed to agree on the memo late last night and the Cabinet discussion has now been postponed.

The truth is that the Greens do want to make it expensive to use your car in cities because that’s a surefire way of making sure that you use it less. Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael also want you to use it your car less – but not if it is sufficiently unpopular to lose them an election. Squaring this circle is the essence of making Coalition governments work.

Drones finally being tackled

Government Ministers preparing to take to the skies on the annual St Patrick’s Day jaunts next week will be concerned to hear that it will be some time yet before they can be sure that the skies above Dublin Airport will be free of drones. Contrary to what everyone (except, it should perhaps be said, Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary) was saying last week, it now seems that it will not be necessary to rush legislation through the Dáil and Seanad – instead, a ministerial order will suffice and the airport authorities can procure the necessary kit to bring down drones. But wouldn’t you wonder why this is only being done now?

Meanwhile, here’s a reminder of the St Patrick’s Day schedule.

Weekly Cabinet meeting this morning with a lengthy agenda, as the St Patrick’s Day exodus means no Cabinet next week (the Dáil is also on recess). To Leinster House at 2pm for Leaders’ Questions, then, followed by the order of business, Taoiseach’s oral (pre-submitted) questions, finance questions, a Sinn Féin motion and some Government legislation. Adjournment not due until 12 minutes to midnight tonight.

A more civilised schedule in the Seanad, needless to say, where two items of Government legislation – a Bill providing for open disclosure in cases of medical accidents and the judicial appointments Bill – will be discussed by Senators. Both have been in the works for years.

Busy day in the committee rooms, where – inter alia – Eamon Ryan will brief the environment committee about the removal of board members from the board of Inland Fisheries Ireland. Backgrounder from Harry McGee here.

