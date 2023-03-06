Garda sergeants and inspectors announce protest ‘days of action’ in roster row

The association said it had been moved to act because Garda Commissioner Drew Harris did not 'appropriately address health, safety and welfare concerns' of its members. Photograph: Garrett White/Collins

Garda sergeants and inspectors have decided to undertake so-called days of action in the latest phase of their dispute with senior Garda management over rostering arrangements. The first such day will involve members of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) marching to Garda headquarters, Phoenix Park, in protest next week.

They will outline their concerns and, if they are not met in the following days, further days of action will be planned. The detail of what they will involve has not yet been disclosed. However, so far, AGSI has made no mention of its members withdrawing their service, a strike in all but name.

About 140 members of the association, which represents almost 2,000 Garda sergeants and inspectors, held a special meeting in Athlone, Co Westmeath, on Monday morning at which the leadership was mandated to commence the “days of action” plan.

The association said it had been moved to act because there had been a “failure” by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to “appropriately address health, safety and welfare concerns” of its members relating to planned new rostering arrangements. Both AGSI and the Garda Representative Association (GRA) are opposed to new rosters, which would see the scrapping of 12-hour shifts introduced for the pandemic period and which have proven very popular across the force.

Under the new plans, for most Garda members the number of hours they work each week would be spread over a larger number of days and some would also lose additional payments for working unsocial hours.

At Monday’s special delegate conference in Athlone, AGSI general secretary Antoinette Cunningham, said her members were opposed to new rostering plans and had now given the association’s national executive a “very clear mandate” that it intended to “deliver”.

“The membership is angry, upset and frustrated that just over five weeks from now they do not know what their work pattern is, a situation which would be unacceptable in any other workplace,” she said. “In March 2020 members moved overnight to a new roster to police the Covid-19 pandemic and undertakings by the Garda Commissioner that we would return to our normal working patterns have not been honoured.

“A ballot of the membership on new roster proposals was rejected by AGSI members in October 2022, and a dispute on the matter commenced then. AGSI have sought that roster negotiations are reopened but the Garda Commissioner has refused to allow this.”

The first day of action will take place on Monday, March 13th, when 100 AGSI members, representing the association’s 31 branches “will conduct a protest march to Garda headquarters” and hand a letter to Mr Harris outlining its concerns. Depending on the outcome, a second day of protest would be organised before Agsi’s annual conference in Galway from April 3rd to 5th.

Comment from Garda Headquarters was awaited at the time of writing.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, gardaí have been on a special roster that maximises the numbers on duty and means members working four 12-hour days followed by four days off. Mr Harris wants to introduce new arrangements. When negotiations failed to reach agreement last year, a facilitator was brought in, though both AGSI and the GRA refused to accept its conclusions.

The proposed new rostering system would mean gardaí rostered for a mixture of eight-, 10- and 12-hour shifts. Frontline gardaí who have to work a mixture of night and day shifts would be mostly on 12-hour rosters.

Non-core gardaí, such as detectives, community policing officers and others who are not rostered on a 24-7 basis, will mostly be on eight-hour shifts. It is being opposed on the grounds it involves fewer days off and, some Garda member say, a loss in allowances of up to €2,000 annually. The new proposed roster is also seen as less predictable.