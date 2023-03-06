Garda roster row: So, how many hours do gardaí work and will they actually go on ‘strike’?

Why are Garda sergeants and inspectors marching in protest next week?

The action is being being taken by the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI), which represents almost 2,000 sergeants and inspectors across the force. They are unhappy at plans by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to introduce a new roster in just more than five weeks’ time. They say the new rosters are unfair as they will result in fewer days off for Garda members, will result in a loss of earnings – via lower allowances for working unsocial hours – and are less predictable. Both the AGSI and the Garda Representative Association (GRA) – which represents almost 12,000 rank-and-file gardaí – are vehemently against these new rosters.

But why the need to change the rosters anyway?

When the pandemic hit, the Garda force was effectively placed on a war footing. New emergency rosters were introduced with the aim of having as many Garda members working as often as possible. That surge of available manpower was brought about by placing most Garda members on 12-hour shifts, working four days on, four days off. The new rosters proved hugely popular. Because Garda members were working for 12 hours, they were eligible for more unsocial hours allowances. They also had more time at home, because more of their hours were crammed into fewer work days. And they also liked the really predictable shift patterns. Garda management essentially contends that those rosters were never a permanent fixture and as the pandemic is well and truly over, it’s time to change.

Secondly, Harris says he has also studied policing trends, adding the policing demands in the Republic have changed down the years. And so he wants rosters structured in a way that ensure the biggest policing service is available to the public.

In brass tacks terms, what will the new rosters involve?

When it comes to Garda rosters, there are so many different roles and different types of police work within the force that Garda personnel have always worked different rosters. But, in general terms, before the pandemic struck, the Garda rosters were based mainly on 10-hour shifts, in a pattern of six days on and four off. Then when the pandemic hit, 12-hour rosters – four days on and four off – were introduced. Under the new plans, many uniformed gardaí would work four days on and four off in 10-hour shifts. However, others would work eight-hour shifts for seven days, followed by two days off. Those eight-hour arrangements are viewed as very unattractive as they would result in a loss of allowances and result in more shifts needing to be worked each month.

And why has such a serious dispute emerged over rosters?

In two words: money and convenience. Garda members have found the four-day on, four-day off pattern of working is more family friendly. And they have also found by having to go to work fewer days each month, they are making savings on things such as fuel, the cost of which has soared. And at the same time they make those savings, they have also been paid more – up to €2,000 per year each – because 12-hour shifts generate more unsocial hours allowance.

At the same time, Harris desperately needs to put in place rosters suitable for modern policing – he is supposed to be the reforming commissioner after all. So you have two opposing sides hell-bent on winning, with Harris saying he is going to press ahead with his new roster plans from April 16th. And that’s why the AGSI is now undertaking several “days of action”. The first is gentle enough; a protest march by 100 AGSI members to Garda Headquarters, in Phoenix Park, Dublin, next Monday to hand in a letter of protest. And they say if their demands are not met, they will ramp up their days of action.

So how bad could this get?

It could get nasty enough. Back in the 1990s, Garda members famously organised the so-called “blue flu” – ringing in sick for a day in a row of pay. Back in 2016, AGSI and GRA members planned to withdraw their service – a strike in all but name – for four Fridays in a row in a pay-related dispute. That plan was in place even though Garda members are banned from going on strike. Back then a breakthrough was reached – more pay and allowances for Garda members – and the crisis was averted. So that could also happen this time around.

The GRA and AGSI have already issued statements highly critical of Harris. They have also withdrawn from roster-related talks at times and rejected the proposals of a facilitator brought in to try to resolve the issue.

Crucially, many Garda members feel that Harris is something of a bulldozing reformer. They say he has imposed changes in a whole variety of areas, including how Garda divisions are structured, but isn’t so quick to put in place extra safety equipment and training to help gardaí cope better with violence on the streets.

So there is no love lost between Harris on one side and the AGSI and GRA on the other. This dispute could really ramp up – including a possible withdrawal of service. Indeed, the AGSI has made it clear that at its annual conference in Galway early next month it will discuss its plans, adding it could not guarantee there would be no withdrawal of service.

As April 16th approaches, expect this to become a big story. Garda morale is low at present and there is the beginnings of a whiff of cordite off this worsening dispute.