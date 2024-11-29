Election Daily: What do the exit poll numbers mean for government formation?

Pat Leahy joins Hugh Linehan to share the results of The Irish Times exit poll for the 2024 general election.

The three largest parties of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Sinn Féin are on course for a tight finish in their share of the vote in general election 2024, according to the results of an exit poll tonight.

The results of the poll, conducted by Ipsos B&A today for The Irish Times/RTÉ/TG4/TCD, and released just after polls closed, are as follows: Sinn Féin 21.1 per cent, Fianna Fáil 19.5 per cent, Fine Gael 21 per cent, the Green Party 4 per cent, Labour 5 per cent, the Social Democrats 5.8 per cent, Solidarity-People Before Profit 3.1 per cent, Aontú 3.6 per cent, Independents/others 14.6 per cent and Independent Ireland 2.2 per cent.

If the findings of the exit poll are borne out when the votes are counted tomorrow, it suggests that a return of a coalition based around Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael is likely.

If the results of the counts taking place around the country tomorrow bear out the exit poll findings, it will be the second time in a row that Sinn Fein has won the largest share of the vote – but is left without an obvious path to government.