Tibnin Bridge, part three: Face to face with a killer

Among soldiers who have served in Lebanon, no incident is more notorious than the 1982 killings of Corporal Gregory Morrow, Private Peter Burke and Private Thomas Murphy at Tibnin Bridge, a checkpoint near the Israeli border.

In the final part of the podcast series, he families of the slain soldiers watch on as Ireland’s most renowned criminal defence barrister tries to get Michael McAleavy acquitted at his court martial in 1983.

