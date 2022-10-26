Tibnin Bridge: The violent death of three Irish peacekeepers

Since the 1970s, Irish soldiers have served as UN peacekeepers in south Lebanon, a region where complex conflicts ebb and flow.

47 Irish soldiers have died there in the line of duty.

Tibnin Bridge checkpoint. Photograph: Defence Forces

But among soldiers who have served in Lebanon, no incident is more notorious than the 1982 killings of Corporal Gregory Morrow, Private Peter Burke and Private Thomas Murphy at Tibnin Bridge, a checkpoint near the Israeli border.

In part one of a three-part series, Conor Gallagher and Sorcha Pollak tell the story of Tibnin Bridge, with help from those who lived through it

This podcast was produced by Declan Conlon.

Artwork by Paul Scott.

Reconstruction voiced by Peter Heenan.