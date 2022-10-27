Tibnin Bridge, part two: An unthinkable crime

Among soldiers who have served in Lebanon, no incident is more notorious than the 1982 killings of Corporal Gregory Morrow, Private Peter Burke and Private Thomas Murphy at Tibnin Bridge, a checkpoint near the Israeli border. In episode 2, it's January 1983 and the investigation has stalled.

In today’s episode it’s January 1983 and the investigation has stalled. Detective Tom Connolly and his colleagues fly out to Lebanon to help.

Part two of three. You can listen to part one here.