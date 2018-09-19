Storm Ali causes chaos across Britain

A woman was seriously injured as Storm Ali struck Britain.

The woman was injured after a tree fell on to her car in Tarporley, Cheshire, England.

A spokesman for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to Forest Road just after 1.30pm when the tree fell on the car, trapping the woman inside.

Firefighters worked with a tree surgeon to help remove the tree before cutting the roof of the vehicle off and freeing the woman.

She was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

In Scotland, emergency services were called to rescue a man who became trapped beneath a digger in a river during strong winds.

The incident happened at about 10am at Rogart in the Highlands.