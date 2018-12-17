Two female tourists found dead in Moroccan mountains
Women from Denmark and Norway discovered with neck wounds caused by knives
A Moroccan shepherd leads his goats on a path in the village of Taghzirt, in Morocco’s el-Haouz province in the High Atlas mountains. The bodies of two Scandinavian women with cuts to their necks were found on Monday in a village in Morocco’s High Atlas mountains. Photograph: Fadel Senna/AFP/Getty Images
Two female tourists from Norway and Denmark were found dead on Monday in the Atlas Mountains in central Morocco, with both having neck wounds caused by knives, the country’s interior ministry said.
The women were found in an isolated area on the way to North Africa’s highest peak of Toubkal, the ministry said in a statement.
Toubkal is a popular trekking and hiking destination 82 km south of Morocco’s largest tourist hub, Marrakech.
An investigation has been opened to determine the circumstances of the criminal incident, the statement said, without providing further details.
Reuters