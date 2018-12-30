Bangladesh elections ‘farcical’ says leader of opposition alliance

The leader of Bangladesh’s opposition alliance has described Sunday’s general election as “farcical”, saying any outcome would be rejected and demanding that a new vote be held.

At least 17 people were killed during voting in the country’s first contested elections in a decade. Dozens of candidates pulled out of the contest on the day, claiming the ruling Awami League had rigged the vote to secure a record third consecutive term for the prime minister, Sheikh Hasina.

“We call upon the election commission to declare this farcical election void and demand a fresh election under a neutral government,” said Kamal Hossain, who co-ordinates an alliance of opposition parties that was hoping to unseat Mrs Hasina.

The opposition alliance would hold a meeting on Monday to decide its next move, Mr Hossain added at a news conference a few hours after voting closed. Early results showed Mrs Hasina’s party heading for a large majority.

Members of opposing parties clashed throughout election day, which followed a violent seven-week campaign marred by attacks on candidates, journalists and the mass arrest of opposition activists.

At least eight people died in scuffles between party workers, while another three were shot by officers, including an opposition activist who allegedly tried to attack a polling station in the southern town of Bashkhali.

A member of an auxiliary security force was also killed by activists from the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist party (BNP), police alleged.

Salahuddin Ahmed, a BNP candidate from Dhaka, was stabbed while he was moving around in his constituency. Police said the circumstances of the attack on were not yet clear.

Salahuddin Ahmed, a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) candidate, is seen bleeding after he was stabbed in Dhaka, Bangladesh on December 30th Photograph: Reuters/Stringer

Shut down

The electorate of more than 100 million voters – a third of them younger than 30 – were asked to deliver a verdict on the decade-long rule of Mrs Hasina (71) who has overseen record economic growth but undermined the country’s democratic institutions. The result is expected to be known by Monday morning.

Dhaka, the capital, was largely deserted after many workers returned to their villages to cast their votes and vehicles were banned for everyone except journalists and election observers.

About 600,000 security personnel were deployed across the country to maintain order.

#Bangladesh TV channels showing peaceful #elections, few isolated incidents. Yet #opposition #BNPJamaat increase false allegations of irregularities. Trying controversy as opinion polls show landslide for governing @albd1971 — Sajeeb Wazed (@sajeebwazed) December 30, 2018

Authorities shut down 3G and 4G phone services to contain the spread of what they called propaganda. Opposition activists said the measure also prevented them from reporting any irregularities in voting.

“I’m getting text messages of forged voting, illegal ballot staffing from this morning every single minute,” said Mr Hossain earlier in the day. “This is an absolute disgrace to our democracy.”

The Guardian was denied access to three polling stations in Dhaka about 30 minutes after voting closed at 4pm, told by presiding officers that the ballots had already been counted.

Bangladesh’s election commission told Reuters it was investigating allegations of vote-rigging coming from across the country.

“Allegations are coming from across the country and those are under investigation,” said SM Asaduzzaman, a spokesman for the commission. “If we get any confirmation from our own channels then measures will be taken as per rules.”

Mrs Hasina’s son, Sajeeb Wazed, said the election had passed off largely peacefully except for a few isolated incidents.

“Yet opposition increase false allegations of irregularities,” he wrote on Twitter. “Trying controversy as opinion polls show landslide for governing party.”

Opposition groups said the campaign leading up to Sunday had been the most repressed in the country’s 47-year history, claiming that more than 8,200 people opposed to Hasina were arrested and more than 12,000 injured.

Kamal Hossain, Bangladeshi lawyer and leader of the National Unity Front Alliance, speaks to the media in Dhaka on December 30th Photograph: Rehman Asad/AFP/Getty

Concerns

Mrs Hasina is already the longest-serving prime minister in the country’s history. A credible win would indicate voters are willing to tolerate the erosion of public institutions and their civil rights in exchange for relative political stability and economic growth that has led to a tripling in the country’s annual GDP.

Mrs Hasina, most of whose family were killed in a military coup in 1974, has argued human rights are a peripheral concern to most Bangladeshis and that rural people in particular are more concerned with food and jobs, which she says her government has delivered.

“I believe that people will cast their votes in favour of Awami League to continue the pace of development,” Mrs Hasina told reporters in Dhaka after casting her vote.

She has said warnings of rampant human rights abuses issued by groups such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch are exaggerations intended to draw funding.

Shahedul Anam Khan, a retired brigadier general and opinion columnist, wrote: “Democracy and development [have been] made to appear mutually exclusive, with the ruling party members and MPs going to the extent of rooting for development at the cost of democracy.”

Despite healthy numbers on the economy, analysts say inequality has widened and labour surveys show 35 per cent of people aged between 20 and 29 are not working or studying.

The Centre for Policy Dialogue, a thinktank, has argued corruption during Mrs Hasina’s term has cost the country more than $2.5 billion.

Opposition groups have formed an alliance headed by Mr Hossain (82), an Oxford-educated lawyer who helped write the constitution and was a close associate of Mrs Hasina’s father, Mujibur Rahman.

A polling official carries a ballot box after the polling ended at a polling station in the ancient city of Panam Nagar, about 20km southeast of Dhaka in Bangladesh on Sunday Photograph: Anupam Nath/AP

Mr Hossain said Mrs Hasina had changed while in power. “The urge for power can make someone who’s human into something less than human,” he told the Associated Press in an interview.

He has had to distance himself from some elements of the coalition, including former members of Jamaat-e-Islami, an Islamist party banned from contesting the polls since 2013, after the high court declared its beliefs were contrary to the secularist principles of the constitution.

The BNP, the most powerful force in the coalition, was accused of perpetrating human rights abuses during its most recent five-year term in power, which ended in 2009.

But rights groups say Hasina’s clampdown on dissent has been more systematic and effective, with the BNP’s leader, Khaleda Zia, in prison after being convicted twice this year of corruption.

The BNP’s secretary general, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, said on Sunday a win for the opposition was “inevitable if the election is free and fair”. – Guardian