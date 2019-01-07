Woman dies after car collides with truck in Co Kerry

A woman has died in a road traffic incident near Listowel, Co Kerry, after the car she was driving collided with a truck.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was the sole occupant of the car when it hit the other vehicle on Monday afternoon at Woodford, about 2km outside of Listowel.

She was pronounced dead at the scene just after 3pm following the arrival of gardaí and emergency services. The male driver of the truck was uninjured.

The road at Woodford was closed and traffic diversions were put in place as Garda forensic collision investigators examined the crash site.

Gardaí in Listowel are appealing for witnesses to the crash. “Anyone with information is asked to contact Listowel Garda station 068-50820 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111,” a spokesman said.