Woman (52) dies after being hit by lorry in Cork city

A woman in her 50s has died after being struck by a lorry in Cork city on Thursday.

The incident happened around 4.50pm on the north side of the city at the junction of the Old Youghal Road near Mayfield Business Park.

The woman was attempting to cross the road when she was hit by a truck. Driving conditions were poor with heavy rain and mist.

Motorists and members of the public went to help the woman but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was taken to Cork University Hospital for a postmortem.

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area where the incident occurred. The road will be forensically examined and CCTV security camera footage from local businesses will be looked at in a bid to determine the cause of the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 4.30pm and 5pm and has any information or footage (including dash cam) to contact Mayfield Garda station on 021 455 8510.

So far this year, 138 people have died on Irish roads. The woman, who is understood to be a 52-year-old local, is the 30th pedestrian to die this year.