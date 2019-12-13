Train services resume at Tara Street station in Dublin

Train services through Tara Street Station in Dublin have resumed following a suspension of almost two hours.

Services ceased at approximately 5.30pm on Friday evening due to a man on the line, Iarnród Éireann said.

The young man involved had been sitting on the bridge approaching the station from Connolly. The station was shut down while gardaí dealt with the incident. Dart services were terminating on the southside at Pearse Street Station and on the northside at Connolly Station.

In a post on Twitter, Iarnród Éireann said services to Tara Street were suspended at the request of gardaí.

“Services are now resuming subject to delays,” the company said.