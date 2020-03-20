Teenager dies after being hit by SUV in Co Offaly

Two people have died following road incidents in Offaly and Louth on Friday.

A teenage pedestrian died after being struck by a SUV at around 7.30pm on the R436 Clara to Ballycumber road at Erry.

“The road is closed for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators,” a Garda spokesman said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore station on (057) 932 7600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Earlier, a man in his 20s died after a collision involving a car and an articulated lorry in near Collon in Co Louth.

The incident happened on the N2 at around 1.30pm.

The man, aged in his 20s, who was driving the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, and the local coroner was notified.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are asking those with relevant camera footage, including dash cam, to make this available to them.