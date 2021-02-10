Police investigating menacing Adams banner at Belfast City Hall

The police have launched an investigation into a banner threatening former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams which has been hung on the railings of Belfast City Hall.

Sinn Féin said Mr Adams’s solicitor had written to the Chief Constable and to Belfast City Council to make a formal complaint about the “offensive” banner which had appeared on council property last Saturday.

Mr Adams said the banner “included an image of me under the title ‘Tick-Tock’. It also contained abusive and sectarian language underneath. The author/authors claim to have killed one person and clearly signal their intent to kill me. I believe the banner is a breach of the council’s byelaws and constitutes a hate crime and a threat to kill,” he said.

Mr Adams also asked what steps had been taken to secure CCTV footage and if council security staff “will be monitoring the situation at future Saturday demonstrations at the entrance to Belfast City Hall to avoid the repetition of any further offence?”

Chief Inspector Gavin Kirkpatrick said police received a report in relation to the banner at the weekend. “Inquiries are ongoing into this matter,” he said, “which is being investigated as a hate crime.”

Belfast City Council said it is “investigating this matter and have made PSNI aware of the complaint”.